Second Murrieta Farmer Boys® Location Now Open

Opening Marks 24th Riverside County Location For The Fast Casual Concept. August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // MURRIETA, Calif. - Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, opened the doors at its newest restaurant and second Murrieta location (28180 Clinton Keith Rd) on Monday, Aug. 23. The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in Riverside, will serve farm fresh fare, all day breakfast, award-winning burgers and more to those residing in or visiting the Murrieta area. A Grand Opening celebration for the new location, which will serve as a fundraiser for a school in the community, will be announced in the coming weeks.