Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murrieta, CA

Second Murrieta Farmer Boys® Location Now Open

By Farmer Boys
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening Marks 24th Riverside County Location For The Fast Casual Concept. August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // MURRIETA, Calif. - Farmer Boys®, the Southern California-based fast casual concept known for its award-winning burgers and exceptional service, opened the doors at its newest restaurant and second Murrieta location (28180 Clinton Keith Rd) on Monday, Aug. 23. The restaurant chain, which is headquartered in Riverside, will serve farm fresh fare, all day breakfast, award-winning burgers and more to those residing in or visiting the Murrieta area. A Grand Opening celebration for the new location, which will serve as a fundraiser for a school in the community, will be announced in the coming weeks.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Murrieta, CA
Lifestyle
Riverside County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Murrieta, CA
Local
California Restaurants
Riverside County, CA
Lifestyle
Riverside County, CA
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Salad#Restaurant Chains#Franchising#Food Drink#Farmer Boys#Creighton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Apple amps up App Store changes

Today is Thursday. Welcome to Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Apple announced another key change to its App Store, allowing developers of apps for media content to share links to their website offering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy