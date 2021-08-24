Cancel
Luisa Russoman of Dynamic Quest, Preventing Data Breaches

albanyceo.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccount Executive at Dynamic Quest Luisa Russoman talks about the importance of employee training and preventing data breaches. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.

Amidst Data Breaches and Work from Home, This Company is Making a Name for Itself in Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity breaches have become an increasingly regular and unfortunate business reality. Most recently, T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) suffered a cybersecurity incident affecting over 40 million current, former and prospective customers, due in part to compromised credentials on its secure access points. The data stolen from T-Mobile includes names, Social Security Numbers, phone numbers and date of birth. This treasure trove is all that a would-be hacker needs to compromise the phones of those customers, whether by SIM swapping or social engineering attacks. This matters because hackers are also targeting small and medium businesses and government agencies, with phishing, SIM swapping and business email compromise (BEC) on a frequent basis. No business operates without these threats to their business looming as they secure access for an increasingly connected, work-from-anywhere workforce.
Lifestyleinforisktoday.com

Bangkok Airways Execs Apologize for Data Breach

Bangkok Airways issued an apology late last week for a data breach that apparently compromised the personally identifiable information for an unstated number of its passengers. The LockBit ransomware gang claimed credit for the attack. The airline said in its statement it was "deeply sorry" for the incident. The initial...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Blocking Attacks with the Morphisec Breach Prevention Platform

Editor’s Note: This blog post is courtesy of IT Central Station. Security Operations (SecOps), never a stress-free area of business, is now struggling with additional pressures. While the threat environment has grown more serious than ever, people are at a premium. Solutions that unify SecOps workloads and provide single points of control for multiple processes are in high demand.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Data Loss Prevention: What Is DLP and Why Is It Important?

Data is the lifeblood of today’s information-based business. Have you ever wondered what would happen to your business if it was cut off from the most important thing that keeps your business running? Your business would cease to exist. Data loss can result from system failure, human error, data corruption, cyberattack or natural disaster, and can be detrimental to your business.
Economycybersecdn.com

The Cost of a Data Breach Report: Key Highlights

IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2021 analyzed 537 real breaches and conducted nearly 3,500 interviews to uncover the true cost of a data breach in 2020. The publication covers initial attack vectors, how long it took organizations to discover and contain braces, as well as the effects that incident response efforts and artificial intelligence have on mitigating breach costs.
Public Safetybleepingcomputer.com

CISA shares guidance on how to prevent ransomware data breaches

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released guidance to help government and private sector organizations prevent data breaches resulting from ransomware double extortion schemes. CISA's fact sheet includes best practices for preventing ransomware attacks and protecting sensitive information from exfiltration attempts. The federal agency issued these recommendations...
TechnologyTimes-Republican

Data of 40 million plus exposed in latest T-Mobile breach

The names, Social Security numbers and information from driver’s licenses or other identification of just over 40 million people who applied for T-Mobile credit were exposed in a recent data breach, the company said Wednesday. The same data for about 7.8 million current T-Mobile customers who pay monthly for phone...
Economynewslo.com

Can Data Breaches Be Avoided?

In today’s highly connected world, data breaches have become rampant. In the first quarter of 2020, the number of data breaches ticked up by a whopping 273% compared to 2019, according to a study highlighted by CNBC. The breaches ranged from island hopping and ransomware to identify theft and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.
Businessnorcalrecord.com

Benesch Launches Multi-Disciplinary Data Protection Practice to Meet Clients at the Intersection of Global Tech and Data

Benesch Law issued the following announcement on Aug. 25. In a move focused on eliminating traditional law firm practice silos and taking a more holistic “real-world” approach to key 21stcentury business challenges, AmLaw 200 law firm Benesch is pleased to announce the formation of its new Data Protection Practice Group, a multi-disciplinary, cross-practice team dedicated to helping clients optimize, manage, and protect data globally across the full spectrum of industries, technologies, and regulatory requirements.
Businesschannele2e.com

Avaya Invests in Digital ID Platform Journey.ai

Avaya has made a strategic investment in Journey.ai, Inc., developer of a digital trusted identity platform to improve the security and privacy of enterprise interactions with customers via contact centers, according to a statement released by the company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction closed in August 2021 and is not expected to have a material financial impact for the current quarter, according to the statement.
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

ECI Software Acquires Deacom

As software solutions in the supply chain become more important, many technology companies make strategic acquisitions to better serve this market. Cloud-based business management ECI Software Solutions acquires Deacom, Inc., an ERP software provider for batch and process manufacturers. Per Businesswire:. Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM ERP, a...
TechnologyLaw.com

T-Mobile Hit With Two Class Actions Over Massive Data Breach

Lawyers predict more lawsuits against T-Mobile, whose breach affected more than 50 million customers. The lawsuits focus on the valuable type of data stolen, which includes Social Security numbers, and T-Mobile's past breaches. T-Mobile could raise a defense that customers are subject to arbitration clauses, lawyers say. At least two...
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

91% of Industrial Companies Open to Cyberattacks

An external attacker can penetrate the corporate network at 91% of industrial organizations, according to a study by Positive Technologies. And, once inside the internal network, attackers can steal user credentials and obtain full control over the infrastructure in 100% of cases, and at 69% of companies, they can steal sensitive data, including information about partners and company employees, email correspondence and internal documentation.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Implied Contracts Add Legal Risk to Data Breach Cases

A new source of potential liability is emerging in data privacy and cybersecurity. Recent data breach cases and statistics show that customers and employees are suing data handlers for breaking implied promises to safeguard personal information. Even in the absence of a signed agreement that neatly spells out a company’s obligations, a court may deem that such a contract implicitly exists.
Texas Statesecurityboulevard.com

The Need to Simplify Compliance Risk Control Implementation

Organizations around the world must fulfill an increasing number of regulatory requirements including NIST, Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as federal and state data breach laws. Failure to do so can result in costly violations as well as priceless damage to brand reputations and much more.
SoftwareBeta News

New platform offers secure cloud data integration

As enterprises continue to migrate data to the cloud they need to ensure that sensitive information is properly protected. Automated data integration specialist Fivetran is launching a platform that offers a set of key security-related features, allowing companies to create a more secure modern data stack that meets internal and regulatory requirements.
TechnologyUbergizmo

T-Mobile’s CEO Apologizes For Data Breach

About a week ago, T-Mobile experienced a data breach in which a lot of customer data was stolen. How much data? It was initially said to have affected over 100 million customers, but later T-Mobile’s official figures put it around 50 million, which is still a lot of users who have been affected.
Health Serviceshealthitsecurity.com

GA Provider Sends Notice of Healthcare Data Breach to 9,800 Patients

AAA identified suspicious activity on its network between January 5 and January 13, 2021. After a thorough investigation, the provider discovered in July that PHI was removed from its network. The removed information included full names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, diagnoses, treatment information and costs, provider names, financial account numbers,...
Health Servicesinfosecurity-magazine.com

Revere Health Data Breach Impacts Cardiology Patients

The Personal Identifiable Information (PII) of approximately 12,000 cardiology patients has been exposed in a cyber-attack on a healthcare provider based in Utah. Patient data in the care of Revere Health was compromised when the organization fell victim to a phishing attack on June 21, 2021. An attacker impersonating the...

