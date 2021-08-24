Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab Connects Nurtures Rising Filmmakers

Georgia Brown, Amazon Studio’s Director of European Originals, said that audiences have been increasingly turning to feature films on their service in the last few years and expressed plans for the company to beef up its film slate. Speaking in the penultimate conversation at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday, the exec also touched on the importance of investing in local language talent as well as its plans to implement some “robust” diversity strategies. “I think what has worked really well for us, broadly, is movies, interestingly,” she said. “We were aware of this and we were aware that audiences wanted...