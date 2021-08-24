Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab Connects Nurtures Rising Filmmakers

imdb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2011, the Edinburgh Film Festival’s Talent Lab has nurtured a number of rising filmmakers through an assortment of masterclasses, workshops and individual mentoring sessions: Talents like Ben Sharrock (“Limbo”), Eva Riley (a recent winner BIFA winner for “Perfect 10”) and Rob Savage (“Host”) are alumni of the program. In 2019, however, the program yielded the Talent Lab Connects offshoot, in which a smaller selection of writers, directors and producers are given the chance to develop specific feature film or series projects with a range of industry mentors.

m.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Amstell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh#Film Industry#Filmmakers#Bifa#American Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

The Films to Watch as the Fall Festivals Kick Off Another Weird Oscar Season

For the second consecutive year, the fall film festivals will begin under the shadow of COVID. And that means that just as in 2020, the 2021 awards season will get an uncertain launch from the Venice Film Festival, which begins on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 11; the Telluride Film Festival, which kicks off its four-day run two days after Venice; and the Toronto International Film Festival, which launches the following week, on Thursday, Sept. 9 and runs through Sept. 18.
Moviesimdb.com

Telluride Film Festival Lineup Includes ‘Belfast,’ ‘King Richard’ and ‘Spencer’

Celebrating its 48th edition, the Telluride Film Festival announced its official programming selections, which include world premieres of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Mike Mills’ “C’mon C’mon,” Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard.”. Also on the docket are Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost...
Moviesseattlepi.com

Edinburgh Film Festival CEO Ken Hay on Overcoming the Pandemic and the Future of Cinema

With public health laws, travel regulations and COVID variants rapidly changing every day, putting together this year’s Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival has been no easy task. But with 2020’s edition of the festival having been cancelled due to the pandemic, the team behind the EIFF were determined to forge ahead despite lacking a creative director (incoming creative director Kristy Matheson starts next month) and without even knowing whether, when push came to shove, the event would be able to go ahead.
MoviesScreendaily

BFI London Film Festival adds Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog has been selected as the American Express Gala at this year’s BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 6-17). The film will receive its UK premiere on Monday, October 11 at new LFF Gala venue the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. Campion and key cast are expected to attend.
MoviesApple Insider

Apple's 'Tragedy of Macbeth' to close out BFI London Film Festival

The star-studded Apple TV+ film "The Tragedy of Macbeth" is set to close out the 65th BFI London Film Festival in October. Apple's yet unreleased "Tragedy of Macbeth" has been dubbed an ambitious project, a stylized retelling of the Shakespearian classic. The film is written and directed by Joel Coen of Coen Brothers fame, known for such films as "The Big Lebowski," "O Brother, Where Art Thou," and the 1996 black comedy "Fargo." — "Tragedy of Macbeth" stars multiple Oscar-winners Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington. McDormand plays Lady Macbeth, and Washington stars as Lord Macbeth.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’ to Open San Sebastian Film Festival

Zhang Yimou’s One Second, a period drama set during the upheaval of China’s Cultural Revolution, will open this year’s San Sebastian International Film Festival and compete for the festival’s coveted Golden Shell. The Eyes of Tammy Faye from The Big Sick director Michael Showalter, starring Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker, and Undercover, a French crime drama from director Thierry de Peretti (Apaches) starring Vincent Lindon and Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, have also been added to San Sebastian’s competition lineup. The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which looks at the rise, fall and eventual redemption of the infamous televangelist, co-stars Andrew Garfield as Jim...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

South Korean’s Busan Film Festival Adds Showcase for Streaming Series

The Busan International Film Festival, Asia’s leading cinema event, is embracing the relentless rise of high-end TV series produced for streaming services. The event’s upcoming 26th edition will include the innaugural “On Screen Section,” showcasing “highly anticipated drama series on streaming platforms. “As BIFF accommodates not only traditional theatrical releases, but also OTT drama series with the new addition of the On Screen section, it is able to present more diverse and higher-quality works to the audience, whose range of fandom is expanding,” the festival said in a statement. So far, the On Screen Section is simply a platform, rather than a...
Rogers, ARnwahomepage.com

Rogers Short Film Fest celebrates the art of filmmaking

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The inaugural Rogers Short Film Fest took place at Victory Theater over the weekend. The event provides a platform for filmmakers of all backgrounds to practice and celebrate the art of filmmaking. From kids with a camera, to seasoned production studio professionals — the event encompasses people of all ages.
Movieswhereyat.com

Louisiana Film Prize 2021 Announces Top 20 Films & Filmmakers

Every year, the Louisiana Film Prize invites filmmakers across the country to create a short film, shot in Louisiana, between 5 and 15 minutes to compete for the largest short film cash prize offered in the world. The top 20 finalists, who will compete for the $25,000 grand prize, have recently been announced. The winner is determined by both audience voting and judges made up of film and industry veterans, tastemakers, and celebrities.
New York City, NYlongisland.com

Merrick Filmmaker Has Four Films in the Chain NYC Film Festival

Merrick’s Debra Markowitz is pleased to announce that three of her films, The Waiting Room, Confidant and Gem and the Photo Op, are screening as part of the ninth annual Chain NYC Film Festival. Chain NYC Film Festival events will be LIVE, IN-PERSON! Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online at www.chainfilmfestival.com.
Combat Sports411mania.com

Ryan Nemeth’s HEEL Selected For HollyShorts Film Festival

Ryan Nemeth’s film HEEL has been selected for the Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival. Nemeth announced on Friday that the short film, which he was working on before he was signed with AEW, is an official selection for the festival which takes place from September 23rd to October 1st. You can...
Casper, WYoilcity.news

KW filmmaker Liu wins two audience choice awards at 307 Film Festival

CASPER, Wyo. — Filmmaker and Kelly Walsh High School student Jiayang Liu’s work garnered two Audience Choice awards at the 307 International Film Festival this weekend in Laramie. Liu submitted two short films to the festival. “The Reunion,” a story of a rich kid who returns to his hometown only...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Venice Film Festival to Host Panel on Need for Refugee Status for Afghan Filmmakers Under Taliban Rule

The upcoming Venice Film Festival is set to become a focal point for discussion on the crisis underway in Afghanistan and how it is impacting filmmakers and Afghan artists in general as the Taliban take power. As previously reported by Variety, Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who is the first woman president of the country’s national film entity Afghan Film –– and made a recent appeal as she escaped from Kabul about the return of Taliban rule and the potential death knell for the country’s fledgeling but vibrant film community –– is headed to the Lido. Venice has now announced an official...
BusinessPosted by
Deadline

Amazon’s European Originals Chief Georgia Brown On Plans To Beef Up Film Slate & Invest In Local, Diverse Talent – Edinburgh

Georgia Brown, Amazon Studio’s Director of European Originals, said that audiences have been increasingly turning to feature films on their service in the last few years and expressed plans for the company to beef up its film slate. Speaking in the penultimate conversation at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday, the exec also touched on the importance of investing in local language talent as well as its plans to implement some “robust” diversity strategies. “I think what has worked really well for us, broadly, is movies, interestingly,” she said. “We were aware of this and we were aware that audiences wanted...
Lagrange, GALaGrange Daily News

LSPA’s first film festival a ‘reeling’ success

The LaGrange Lafayette Society for Performing Arts’ first annual Southern Film Festival went off without a hitch Friday and Saturday, and many filmmakers left not only with some new fans but also some great connections to follow them in the world of filmmaking. LSPA had been an active member of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy