A pathway to therapy for HER2 metastatic biliary tract cancer

By Katrina Ray
 9 days ago

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. There are a limited number of systemic therapies for metastatic biliary tract cancer, and overall survival is poor. The potential of HER2-targeted therapies (dual therapy with pertuzumab and trastuzumab) for metastatic biliary tract cancer was examined in a non-randomized, multicentre, open-label, phase IIa, multiple basket study (MyPathway). Patients (aged ≥18 years) had previously treated metastatic biliary tract cancers with HER2 amplification, HER2 overexpression, or both, and an Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group performance status of 0–2. Thirty-nine patients were enrolled across 23 study sites in the USA and received intravenous pertuzumab plus trastuzumab. Nine patients achieved a partial response (objective response rate 23%; 95% CI 11–39) and treatment seemed to be well tolerated. The findings support the initiation of randomized clinical trials of this dual therapy in this patient population.

#Cancer Treatment#Biliary Tract#Cancers#Clinical Trials
