Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered

By Mike Clay
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're closing in on the start of the 2021 NFL regular season and fantasy football, which means it's time for one last run of The 192. Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. The 192 is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Ppr League#Cheat Sheet Central#Ultimate Draft Board#Car#Nyg#Dal#Ind#Lac#Cle Rb10 13#Wr2 Analysis#Rb#Qb#Buf#Atl#Wr8 Analysis#Lv#Wr12 Analysis#Det
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Tom Brady has found his new favorite wide receiver

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will be a problem with the Buccaneers. In the final preseason game before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin the sequel to their Super Bowl winning 2020, Tom Brady has already showed what many Bucs fans must have hoped for since last year; the re-emergence of Antonio Brown to his old self.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Cut Tight End In Surprising Move

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast a loaded roster that many believe can win the Super Bowl again this year. Unfortunately, one standout player won’t get to be a part of it anymore. According to reports, the Buccaneers are releasing tight end Tanner Hudson ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Hudson...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLCBS Sports

Steelers, NFL legend Rod Woodson says Ben Roethlisberger 'doesn't have to prove anything to anybody'

Rod Woodson knows a thing or two about being doubted. The first NFL player to return the same season after undergoing major knee surgery, Woodson was selected to his seventh Pro Bowl in 1996, his first full season back from his injury. Many, however, thought Woodson's better days were behind him at age 31. The Steelers may not have been in that camp, but they didn't necessarily go to great lengths to keep the former Defensive Player of the Year that ensuing offseason. That's why, after 10 glittering years with the Steelers, Woodson left Pittsburgh motivated to prove he still had it.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chase Claypool Reportedly Went Down At Practice Today

There’s major concern within the Pittsburgh Steelers’ building right now surrounding the status of rising star Chase Claypool. Claypool, 23, reportedly went down with an injury in the closing moments of the Steelers’ practice on Tuesday. He was unable to put any weight on the injury, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.
NFLfantasypros.com

4 Undervalued Running Backs to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

Sometimes, we all just want to feel appreciated or valued by those around us. When it comes to fantasy football, we typically place value on players pertaining to their situation or talent. Finding value in fantasy football is the ultimate goal toward winning your respective leagues. With the running back position being a premier position, discovering the value at the position can be advantageous. Seeing that people are completing draft after draft with the regular season steadily approaching, let’s pinpoint some undervalued running backs that you should target.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLnumberfire.com

Trevor Lawrence Is the Ideal Late-Round Quarterback in Fantasy Football This Season

National Champion. All-American. No. 1 overall pick. Fantasy football stud?. The first three items on the list are already earned accomplishments on rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's mantle. The fourth, though, is all that matters to us fantasy football degenerates. What value will Lawrence bring to our fake football teams this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NFLfantasypros.com

High Floor PPR Players to Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

One of the things I love about PPR leagues is that they bring attention to productive NFL players who don’t get much Fantasy attention in Standard formats. In today’s NFL, most teams have either a slot receiver or a third-down back who serve as a safety valve for the Quarterback if the play breaks down. These guys generate a ton of targets and receptions over the course of the year, and as a result, can be valuable pieces for your Fantasy team.
NFLESPN

Source: New England Patriots cut Cam Newton; Mac Jones to start

The New England Patriots are releasing veteran Cam Newton and rookie Mac Jones will be the starter after the two battled for the quarterback job since training camp, ESPN has confirmed. Newton started on Sunday and played two series, all with the starters. Jones, who was the 15th overall pick...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Saints Have Reportedly Released Veteran Running Back

The New Orleans Saints are doing their best to trim their roster down to 53 players this Tuesday morning. Moments ago, the front office released veteran running back Devonta Freeman. Freeman, a two-time Pro Bowl running back, signed with the Saints at the start of training camp with the hope...

Comments / 1

Community Policy