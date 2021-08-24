Fantasy football rankings: The 192 players who should be rostered

We're closing in on the start of the 2021 NFL regular season and fantasy football, which means it's time for one last run of The 192. Fantasy leagues come in all shapes in sizes, but many have settled into the vicinity of 12 teams and 16 roster spots. The 192 is a list of the 192 players who should be drafted (and thus rostered) in a 12-team, 16-round, PPR league with relatively standard scoring and lineup settings. The players are technically listed in the order they should be drafted, though it's important to remember that drafts are fluid and your decisions should be altered based on what's left on the board and your previous selections.