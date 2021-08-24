First Trailer for Multiverse Movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Debuts

"I've just been thinking about… how to fix all of this." And here we go! Sony Pictures has finally revealed the first official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland after Homecoming and Far From Home. We have been waiting a very long time to see this trailer, with an opening currently scheduled for December in just a few months from now. Holland returns again as Peter Parker / Spidey, this time teaming up with Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Strange to undo his identity reveal, following the events of Far From Home and the "Loki" TV series on Disney+. And following the Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, which was first to open the doors to the Spidey Multiverse concept. The cast includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, J. B. Smoove, Martin Starr, J.K. Simmons, and rumors of appearances by former villains Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina (who is in this trailer!). This is one exciting teaser, yowza. Tons of footage and introductions and tons going on in here.