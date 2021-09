Small Businesses with Revenues Up to $2.5 Million and Experiencing Financial Hardship Due to COVID-19 Are Encouraged to Apply for Grants of Up to $50,000. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced changes to New York State's $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program that will enable more small businesses to apply for funding. Starting today, businesses with revenues up to $2.5 million can apply for grants, up from the previous threshold of $500,000. Additionally, the limitation for businesses that received Federal Paycheck Protection Program loans has been increased from $100,000 to $250,000.