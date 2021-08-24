1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting that led to chase from Houston Walmart parking lot

A teenager suffered a gunshot wound and a man was killed in the parking lot of a Walmart on Houston’s north side early Tuesday.

The shooting was reported before 2 a.m. in the 4400 block of I-45 just north of the 610 Loop.

Police are still investigating what exactly occurred, but they believe there was an altercation, a possible carjacking, that led to the double shooting.

Police chased the suspect, who eventually clipped a police cruiser and then crashed on Lockwood. No one was hurt in the wreck. Police say a gun was found in the vehicle.

The teen who survived the shooting was reported to be alert and talking as he was loaded into an ambulance. He's expected to make a full recovery.

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi is at the scene. She later reported the shooting was caught on surveillance video.

Police told her it is possible more than one suspect was involved in the shooting, but only one is confirmed and in custody at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.