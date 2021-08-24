Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Genesis GV60 could be the first EV to have wireless inductive charging

By Alvin Reyes
Posted by 
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znO3C_0bb9wUvB00

The 2022 Genesis GV60 is the brand’s first-ever battery electric vehicle. Genesis unveiled a few production images of its newest GV60 EV a few days ago, and it’s entering the market with a couple of neat innovations. Most recently, Genesis said the GV60 is available with optional wireless charging that charges the floor-mounted batteries without finicky charging cables.

But wait, haven’t we seen that type of thing before? In 2019, BMW introduced its wireless charging system for the 530e plug-in hybrid, and the German brand is the first in America to have this technology, albeit in minimal numbers. But the 530e is a PHEV, so the Genesis GV60 is still the first all-electric vehicle to incorporate wireless inductive charging.

According to Genesis, using the wireless charging feature will fully charge the batteries in around six hours compared to ten hours when using a conventional wall charger. Genesis did not mention the charging specs, but BMW’s wireless charger takes 3.5 hours to recharge the 530e’s battery using a 3.2 kW charging rate, less than the PHEV’s wired charger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnZNE_0bb9wUvB00

The 2022 Genesis GV60’s wireless charger is by American wireless power specialist WiTricity. The official powertrain specs remain forthcoming, but Genesis mentioned 270 miles of range on a single full charge. If that is the case, we reckon the GV60 will carry the same 58 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery pack as the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5, suitable for around 250 to 270 miles of driving range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0TxP_0bb9wUvB00

The all-new Genesis GV60 will go on sale in its home market of South Korea near the end of this year. Meanwhile, American deliveries will arrive in early or mid-2022. We can’t stop thinking about the GV60’s mysterious Crystal Sphere, and we can’t wait to see it in action. The Crystal Sphere may be gimmicky, but an optional wireless inductive charging system is one way to stand out from the burgeoning crossover EV crowd.

Comments / 0

SlashGear

SlashGear

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Inductive Charging#New Genesis#The Genesis#Ev#530e#German#American#Kia#Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2022 BMW iX Is the Brand’s Most Tech-Heavy Offering

WHAT IT IS: BMW's flagship electric SUV comes with a long list of brand firsts. It features a new platform, a new styling language inside and out, new technology, and more. Roughly the size of the brand's X5, the iX is BMW's long-awaited entry in the electric luxury SUV segment. And yes, the bucktooth false grille is really happening; it's a convenient place for BMW to mount the sensors needed for advanced driver assistance systems.
CarsWired UK

Audi’s Skysphere is a mighty morphing EV roadster

Many cars want to be multi-purpose. This is why, for example, performance SUVs exist, promising a heady mix of high speed and off-road ability to wildly varying degrees of success. The trouble is, for all the extra engine power you're still stuck with that lumpen, unaerodynamic SUV shape. For a...
Carsluxurylaunches.com

The Audi Skysphere EV concept can transform from a self-driving comfortable GT to a nimble roadster at the touch of a button

Audi has revealed a rear-wheel-drive electric convertible concept named Skysphere that is all set to make its first public appearance at the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It is the first of a trio of Audi “Sphere” concept cars that intend to preview the future of the German automaker’s design language. The Audi Skysphere is a Transformer vehicle that can change from a comfy grand tourer to a sporty roadster. With the press of a button, electric motors and telescoping structural elements help the Skysphere’s entire front end extend or retract on the move, altering the wheelbase of the car.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: The 2022 BMW i4 Is BMW’s Most Mainstream EV Yet

WHAT IT IS: BMW's most conventional electric car and i brand model to date, the i4 is a fastback sedan rather similar to the gas-powered 4 Series Gran Coupe. Under the sheetmetal, though, this one is packed with batteries and electric motors. Although the unfortunate bucktooth grille is present and accounted for, it's at least functional, housing sensors needed for advanced driver assistance systems.
Carshypebeast.com

The Audi Skyphere Concept Is a Futuristically Sleek EV Roadster

Audi has officially unveiled the first of three futuristic concept vehicles in its line of transformative roadsters, the Audi Skysphere. The Skysphere brings another meaning to luxurious electric vehicles with its sleek design cues and a wheelbase that adjusts with a touch of a button. The Skysphere was designed with...
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Audi skysphere concept EV literally stretches and shrinks

Audi is no stranger to bedazzling concept cars, but few stretch the imagination quite like the new Audi skysphere. More ambitious than the the e-tron GT Concept – which, three years ago, was a production-ready prototype – or the A6 e-tron Concept which itself looks almost ready for the showroom, it’s a vision of a Level 4 autonomous future that intersects with the recent grandsphere concept, formerly known as the Artemis Concept, but at the same time takes pains not to leave keen drivers out of the game.
Carsngtnews.com

Partnership Customizes Tire for Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicle

Fisker Inc. has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tire partner for the soon-to-debut Fisker Ocean vehicle. The all-electric SUV will sit on custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires for vehicles sold in Europe and select models sold in North America. The Potenza Sport tires deliver an optimal driving experience focused on ride comfort and handling stability, and are engineered for low rolling resistance. This conserves the Fisker Ocean’s battery energy by ensuring that less power is required to move the vehicle’s tires.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Genesis GV60 Is Putting Electric Crossovers On Notice

We've spilled a lot of digital ink lately on the Genesis G90 spy shots, but in bigger news Hyundai's luxury arm revealed its first EV today. The Genesis GV60 will take its place under the rest of the GV crossover lineup, though the others are all ICE-based. This is the first vehicle from the company on its new dedicated EV platform known as E-GMP. That base also underpins a small handful of Kias and Hyundais.
CarsAutoExpress

New Kia EV4 on course to grow electric SUV range

Kia will follow its first bespoke electric car, the EV6 crossover, with two ‘EV’ SUV models, Auto Express has learned. According to European product boss Sjoerd Knipping, the Korean brand’s second “EVx” car will be a large SUV targeting the US. But more importantly for us, it will be followed by a model developed for the European market – Knipping spoke of “balancing” the US and other territories.
CarsCarscoops

Tesla Charges Owner $14,100 For Pressing The Wrong Button, Audi RS 3 Sets New ‘Ring Record, And Pininfarina Battista To Debut At Pebble Beach

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. If you’re a tech company, as Tesla says it is, the last thing you want to do is upset Google’s Director of Product Management. But that’s exactly what happened as he took to Twitter to claim that had been charged $14,186.25 after someone borrowing his car accidentally signed up for both Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability. While the amounts were refunded, being charged without any password or PIN verification shows how easily a large chunk can be spent almost instantly.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

This Week in Cars: NSX Type S, No New York Auto Show, and an EV Mandate?

The New York Auto Show, poised for a post-pandemic comeback, has been canceled for the second year due as it becomes clear that we are still more mid- than post-Covid. The California-based Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and Monterey Car Week events, kicking off this weekend, appear to be proceeding as planned.
Carsmotor1.com

BMW iX5 Hydrogen coming to IAA, small series made from late 2022

While its battery-electric vehicle offensive is picking up speed, the BMW Group continues the development of hydrogen fuel cell technology. At next month’s IAA Mobility 2021 show in Munich, BMW will unveil the iX5 Hydrogen, the near-production version of the BMW i Hydrogen NEXT concept car from 2019. Although it looks like a regular X5 except for the unique lower bumper inserts, BMW i Blue accents, and 22-inch aero wheels, BMW says the iX5 Hydrogen is still in series development.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Genesis GV70, Devel Sixteen, Alfa Romeo EV plans: Today's Car News

Genesis already wowed us with its GV80, and now the Korean brand has introduced an even better, albeit smaller, crossover in the form of the GV70. After testing one, we found it to offer all the luxury and performance most buyers will ever need, but without the premium price its rivals command.
Carsinputmag.com

Genesis has revealed its first electric car built from the ground up, the GV60

Genesis has unveiled images of its first car built from the ground up on an entirely new platform for electric vehicles. The GV60 is a crossover SUV built on parent company Hyundai’s E-GMP platform for battery-electric vehicles. It’s expected go on sale in 2022. This won’t be Genesis’ first electric...
Home & GardenTruth About Cars

Extremely ‘Funky’ Genesis GV60 Revealed

Having distinguished itself from the rest of the Hyundai Motor Group, Genesis has been furnishing desirable luxury vehicles that are a little easier on your pocketbook than what’s on offer from Germany. But it’s still inextricably linked to its corporate family, which recently introduced the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 to make sure everyone knows they’re not snubbing electrification. Not wanting to be left out, Genesis has revealed something riding on the E-GMP platform as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy