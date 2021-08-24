Cancel
UW-Green Bay Amplifies Rising Phoenix Program with Support from Local Corporate Sponsor

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, will fund student enrollments to expand opportunity. Bay, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Program announces a new partnership with CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, to expand Rising Phoenix with the Green Bay Area Public School District, giving underserved and underrepresented students access to early college credit. CONNECT will provide funds to support students in the program over the next two years, increasing total program enrollment to 126 students for fall 2021.

