Podcast: Why a Market Digital Twin is Critical to AAM's Success

There is one thing that everybody knows in order to have great marketing results: people do business with people they know, like, and trust. But how can they get to know, like, and trust you? There are many different ways, but one of the biggest is through a website. Anyone can buy a domain, set up a WordPress template, and put some words on it. But how do you know you are doing it correctly and effectively? You do it by using fundamental website design principles.