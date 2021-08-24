MARQUETTE, MI – Adam Farsheed Shahbazi, age 89, former resident of Sister Bay, WI, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at Mill Creek Senior Living Community. Born July 1, 1932, in Ardabil, Iran, one of three children born to Morteza and Leila (Soltani) Shahbazi, Adam grew up helping his father in his Persian rug business. During his high school years, Adam was an avid soccer player and a competitive swimmer. In 1955, Adam enrolled in an English class, where he met his English teacher, Ellen Chuck, an American living in Iran. The two formed a strong connection and fell in love. Ellen returned to the States in 1956 to complete her education at Syracuse University. Adam’s love for Ellen persisted, and he immigrated to the US in November 1957. Shortly after, he began classes at Indiana Institute of Technology (IIT) where he pursued a degree in engineering. On June 19, 1959, Adam and Ellen were united in marriage on Ellen’s family back porch in Poughkeepsie, NY. In 1961, Adam received his degree from IIT. The couple moved to Northwest Indiana, making their first home in Munster. Adam experienced two of the happiest moments of his life in November, 1961 and May, 1963 with the birth of his sons, David and Daniel. As his family life flourished, Adam became active in the community, joining the local Toast Masters International, where he proudly received the State’s humorous speech competition award. He also was a member of the Hammond Junior Chamber of Commerce and helped mentor his children in Cub Scouts and Indian Guides. Adam’s first job was with Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) in Hammond, where he worked for 27 years, ten years of which were spent helping design a nuclear power plant. This project was very important to him and his career. He also served as an adjunct instructor in engineering at Purdue University Northwest. In 1988, Adam left NIPSCO for employment with Sargent and Lundy, an engineering consulting firm in Chicago, IL.