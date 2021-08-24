Due Care compliance webinar set
LANSING — A two-bar webinar titled “What does Due Care compliance in Michigan look like?” is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 14-15. Owners and operators of property that is contaminated are required to undertake actions to ensure that the contamination does not cause unacceptable exposures, the contamination is not worsened and to provide appropriate notifications, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.www.miningjournal.net
