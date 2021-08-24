Cancel
Hair Care

Billie Eilish unveils new shorter 'do

By Andrea Tuccillo
 9 days ago

After sending social media into a frenzy when she went platinum blonde, Billie Eilish has changed her hair yet again. The singer unveiled a brand new chop Monday on her Instagram Story. She's now rocking a shaggy blonde bob. Billie posted some old photos of her mom sporting a similar...

Billie Eilish
Olivia Rodrigo
Marilyn Monroe
Doja Cat
Brooklyn, NYNew Haven Register

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration.
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

Saweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Selena Gomez just got a bleach blonde layered bob and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez just debuted a new bleach blonde layered bob and she's giving us very much Old Hollywood glam. Posing for the cover of Elle USA's first-ever Latinx issue, Selena swapped her trademark brown waves for a new blonde hairdo paired with a chic red lip and smoky cat eye. Her hair was styled by Orlando Pita for Orlo Play, with makeup by Hung Vanngo at The Wall Group.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Of All Of Olivia Rodrigo’s Looks

Olivia Rodrigo has worn some eye-catching outfits, but the cheerleading uniform she wears in her “Good 4 U” music video with long, black latex gloves stands above them all. The actual cheer outfit is made to replicate Mandy Moore’s outfit in the coming-of-age movie “The Princess Diaries,” according to PopSugar UK. Rodrigo makes the two-piece her own by pinning her long brunette locks to the side with two flower clips, wearing white sneakers with matching ankle-high socks, and, of course, the long, black gloves she decides to wear to douse her bad memories in flames. The gloves are a slight reference to “Jennifer’s Body,” as Megan Fox wears long white gloves towards the end of the movie, per SyFy Wire.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Taps Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus for Debut Album ‘Montero’

UPDATE (9/1): Lil Nas X has announced the track list and features for his debut album, Montero. Along with Jack Harlow — who appears on the previously-released single “Industry Baby” — the LP will boast appearances from Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Miley Cyrus. The full track list is below ** Lil Nas X will release his highly anticipated debut album, Montero, on September 17th via Columbia Records. The rapper announced the release date in a teaser video, which also includes a snippet of a new song. “Creating this album has been therapy for me,” he said in a statement....
Hair CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Did Billie Eilish Just Get a Bob?

A hair chameleon if ever there was one, Billie Eilish never sits with one hairstyle for too long; instead, she keeps things exciting. That time she dyed her previously black and green hair platinum blonde, for one, nearly broke the internet. And her last look, the wolf cut, spurred a whole craze for what was previously a niche hairstyle.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Billie Eilish Went Y2K Goth For The Premiere Of Her New Concert Film

Billie Eilish had a wonderful surprise for her fans: a fully-produced concert film in partnership with Disney. In Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Eilish expanded her second album into a full world at the Hollywood Bowl, collaborating with the Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra and the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, along with Disney’s legendary animation studio. The result is a concert movie like no other, what Eilish called “a dream come true.”
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Billie Eilish: homophobia allegations against alleged boyfriend – singer reacts

Billie Eilish’s fans find their supposed partner highly problematic. Image: Screenshot / Instagram / billieeilish. Fans express serious allegations against the alleged friend of Billie Eilish – the singer reacted. Billie Eilish’s fans sound the alarm about her alleged new partner, Matthew Vorce. Only recently the singer caused confusion about...
Billboard

Willow Announces Headlining 'Life' Tour, Opening Dates for Billie Eilish

Willow announced the dates for her upcoming headlining Life fall tour on Thursday (Aug. 19). The 19-city outing will kick off at The Observatory in Santa Ana, Calif., on Sept. 14, and carry her through an Oct. 19 gig at Centerstage in Atlanta, Ga. In addition, the singer who recently...
Beauty & Fashioncodelist.biz

Billie Eilish: Fashion with a Second Life

Billie Eilish loved second hand fashion as a child. The Grammy winner – who delighted fans with her transformation on the cover of British ‘Vogue’ magazine at the weekend – has attracted attention again and again over the years with her special looks. Baggy is Billie’s style and the singer has now revealed where she inspired her personal style in her childhood.
Moviesthebrag.com

Billie Eilish is an animated princess in the teaser for ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ahead of the release of her Disney+ concert film, Billie Eilish dropped a teaser in which she transformed into an animated version of herself. Billie Eilish has dropped a teaser for her upcoming Disney+ special concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, and she’s gotten the classic Disney treatment. To preface the fast-paced journey through her concert, Eilish was rendered into an animated version of herself, just like any modern-day princess would.
Movieswiltonbulletin.com

Billie Eilish Gets Animated for Disney+ Special Teaser Trailer

Billie Eilish becomes your moody Disney princess briefly in a new teaser for her upcoming Disney+ concert special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The special will feature songs from her new album and is set to premiere on September 3rd. Eilish’s Disney+ debut was co-directed by...

