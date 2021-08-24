Billie Eilish unveils new shorter 'do

Olivia Rodrigo has worn some eye-catching outfits, but the cheerleading uniform she wears in her “Good 4 U” music video with long, black latex gloves stands above them all. The actual cheer outfit is made to replicate Mandy Moore’s outfit in the coming-of-age movie “The Princess Diaries,” according to PopSugar UK. Rodrigo makes the two-piece her own by pinning her long brunette locks to the side with two flower clips, wearing white sneakers with matching ankle-high socks, and, of course, the long, black gloves she decides to wear to douse her bad memories in flames. The gloves are a slight reference to “Jennifer’s Body,” as Megan Fox wears long white gloves towards the end of the movie, per SyFy Wire.