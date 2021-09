ATLANTA, GA - The Strand Theatre in Marietta is seeking talented singers and dancers to join the upcoming musical show to celebrate Christmas this year. The show is 1.5 hours long without any intermission, they are looking for performers who are fit enough to be able to dance and sing for that period. The show will feature some of the most famous holiday tunes. The whole production will include a live band, a selected soloist will be assigned to the songs before rehearsal started and they are also expected to memorize all the parts.