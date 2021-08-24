Cancel
Pennsylvania State

PA Senator Mastriano Loses Chairmanship Over Trump Audit

By WKOK Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting…The top Republican in Pennsylvania’s Senate said Monday that hearings will begin this week as he committed to carrying out a “full forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said he has communicated with former President Donald Trump, whose baseless claims about election fraud have propelled loyalists to pursue audits, reviews or other examinations of ballots and voting machines in battleground states where Democrat Joe Biden defeated him. “I think he’s comfortable with where we’re heading and so we’re going to continue that work,” Corman said on the conservative Wendy Bell Radio program streamed online Monday.

