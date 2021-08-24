Animal Healthcare Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Zoetis, Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health

According to the new market research report "Medical Sensors Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Sensor Type (Pressure, Temperature, Blood Oxygen, Image, Flow Sensor), End-use Product, Medical Procedure (Invasive, Non-invasive), Device Classification, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Medical Sensors Market is expected to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2021-2026 period. The rapid growth of the global medical sensors market is attributed to some of the driving factors such as the increasing adoption of sensors in portable and connected medical devices, growing elderly population and increasing life expectancy, rising demand for wearable medical devices, surging adoption of IoT-based medical devices, burgeoning expenditure on healthcare and accelerating demand for ventilators due to COVID – 19.