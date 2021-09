As part of the Messenger‘s annual Music Guide, we are proud to profile local musicians–and provide a music track!. Reverberays: Southern Oregon’s in-land surf band!. Our latest project has been yet another basement demo which includes a couple of new original songs. (They can be listened to in their entirety from our website. Some of our originals can also be found and downloaded from Bandcamp, by the way. We are always learning and I hope always improving. At the very least we are always adding songs to our set lists.