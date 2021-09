Full authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, as Henrico’s daily cases keep climbing; why there may be more public preschool students this year in Virginia than ever before; HCPS officials seek input on future school year calendars; you’ll have to keep wearing masks on all forms of transportation in the U.S.

(Today’s Henrico News Minute is brought to you by Henrico County CSB Prevention Services and Chess Counselor LLC.)