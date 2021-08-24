Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Should IBD Biologics Be Offered in Combination or as Monotherapy?

By Jim Kling
Medscape News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding or switching biologics is a common practice in the treatment of patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), but there is a dearth of clinical data on whether patients should receive their first or second biologic as monotherapy or combined with immunomodulatory therapies. It's a clinical conundrum made more difficult by the increasing number of biologics and drugs available to treat IBD, and the fact that some first-line biologics may fail because of immune responses.

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibd#Biologics#Drugs#Combination#Monotherapy#Ibd#Md#The University Of Chicago#Sonic#Success#Certolizumab#Adalimumab#Immunogenicity#Ustekinumab#Anti Tnf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceMedscape News

At-Home Fecal Calprotectin Test for IBD Shows Real-World Efficacy

In a real-life setting, fecal calprotectin (FC) home testing performed well at predicting disease endoscopic activity in patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) being treated with adalimumab. The study published in the European Journal of Gastroenterology & Hepatology, could be a boon to patients and physicians employing the treat-to-target (T2T)...
HealthMedscape News

Trending Clinical Topic: IBD

Each week, we identify one top search term, speculate about what caused its popularity, and provide an infographic on a related condition. If you have thoughts about what's trending and why, share them with us on Twitter or Facebook. Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center.
ScienceMedscape News

Some Antibiotics May Affect Immunogenicity in IBD Patients on Anti-TNF Therapy

The use fluoroquinolones or macrolides reduced immunogenicity risk in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients on anti–tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy, according to data from nearly 2,000 individuals. Anti-TNF therapy with monoclonal antibodies is an established treatment for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, but approximately 40% of patients fail to respond...
Healthtargetedonc.com

Can Zandelisib Combination Offer a Chemotherapy-Free Option for iNHL?

Three centers in the United States are recruiting patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma to receive the investigational selective PI3Kδ inhibitor zandelisib in combination with rituximab in a phase 3 clinical trial setting. The study aims to determine the efficacy and safety of zandelisib in combination with rituximab compared with standard immunochemotherapy.
Riverside, CAucr.edu

Novel mechanism links genetic defect in IBD patients to gut leakiness

A team of researchers led by a biomedical scientist at the University of California, Riverside, has identified a novel mechanism by which loss-of-function mutations in the gene PTPN2, found in many patients with inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, affect how intestinal epithelial cells maintain a barrier. The intestinal epithelium, a...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Camidge and Participants Review Possible Therapeutic Combinations and Monotherapy in NSCLC

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight August 2021: Solid Tumors,. A 59-year-old White male presented with chest pain, cough, and dyspnea and an image-guided biopsy revealed poorly differentiated adenocarcinoma of the lung. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD, professor, Medicine–Medical Oncology, Joyce...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Predicting which patients with a rare blood disease will respond to the only FDA-approved treatment

New research has uncovered a precision medicine test using blood proteins to identify a novel patient subgroup of idiopathic multicentric Castleman disease (iMCD), a rare blood disorder, who are more likely to respond to siltuximab, the only FDA approved treatment for the disease. The international study was led by researchers at Penn Medicine and the Castleman Disease Collaborative Network (CDCN).
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Benzinga

Plus Therapeutics Shares Preclinical Data For Targeted Cancer Radiation Therapy: Highlights

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) has presented preclinical data of its lead investigational drug, Rhenium-186 Nanoliposome (186RNL), for leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The data were presented at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology. Data demonstrated that following five different doses of 186RNL tested in...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to Silmitasertib for Recurrent Sonic Hedgehog-Driven Medulloblastoma

Silmitasertib has produced clinical benefit as a monotherapy and in combination with drugs such as gemcitabine and cisplatin. Silmitasertib (Senhwa Biosciences Inc) has received FDA Fast Track designation for the treatment of patients with recurrent sonic hedgehog (SHH)-driven medulloblastoma, according to a press release.1. Silmitasertib is a highly selective casein...
SciencePosted by
SELF

How Do Biologics Work Anyway?

If your doctor has recommended biologics to treat your autoimmune disease, you might find yourself wondering: How do biologics work? There are many different treatments1 for autoimmune diseases, and you may be curious about how biologics differ from other medications you’ve tried in the past. Biologics are one of the...
Medical ScienceMedicalXpress

Biomedical engineers demonstrate potential for the first clinically successful osteoarthritis drug

Post-traumatic osteoarthritis—caused by degraded cartilage that cushions the ends of bones in joints—occurs after a joint injury. With the knowledge that PTOA will lead to earlier onset and faster progression of osteoarthritis following an injury, researchers including Craig Duvall, Cornelius Vanderbilt Professor of Engineering, set out to develop a drug for the prevention of PTOA initiation and progression.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Dynamic Stabilization Surgery in Patients With Spinal Stenosis

Jong-myung Jung, MD; Seung-Jae Hyun, MD, PhD; Ki-Jeong Kim, MD, PhD; Tae-Ahn Jahng, MD, PhD. Study Design: Retrospective cohort study. Objectives: The purpose of this study was to analyze the long-term results for patients with lumbar spinal stenosis (LSS) treated with dynamic stabilization (DS) and to consider how we can improve the results.
Industrynutraingredients-usa.com

Microalgae startup joins research initiative to spearhead IBD innovation

Microalgae cultivation start-up Yemoja, Ltd. is joining the MIGAL Galilee Research institute to spearhead an extensive, four-year research initiative to identify algae-sourced compounds with the potential to help manage inflammation and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). The initiative, titled “Algae4IBD,” will aim to select beneficial algae to be developed into functional...
Scienceverywellhealth.com

An Overview of Biologics for Crohn’s Treatment

Biologic medical therapies, or biologics, are an important type of treatment for Crohn’s disease and inflammatory bowel disease. Biologics are a wide-ranging class of drugs, and there are many different types. Most biologics for Crohn's disease are monoclonal antibody treatments that help tune down the immune system’s overreaction to treat...
HealthMedscape News

'No Reason to Drop tPA' in Stroke Thrombectomy: SWIFT DIRECT

A new study has failed to show noninferiority of direct thrombectomy compared to bridging therapy with thrombolysis before thrombectomy for patients with large-vessel occlusion ischemic stroke. However, outcomes were very good for both groups. The trial, SWIFT DIRECT, was presented on September 1 at the virtual European Stroke Organisation Conference...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
Medical Scienceearth.com

Is a heartburn drug secretly saving COVID-19 patients?

A common heartburn drug has become a potential candidate for treating COVID-19. Recent studies were launched after experts noticed a surprising pattern in medical records from the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wuhan, China. Many of the elderly patients that managed to survive the infection in Wuhan had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy