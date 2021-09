Everton manager Rafa Benitez is continuing to play his cards very close to his chest with regards to player selections. The Toffees were minus five first teamers for the season opener at Goodison Park against Southampton, and a couple of those players made it back into the squad for the trip to Leeds United. However, there has still been no word on when James Rodriguez, Andre Gomes and Ben Godfrey will be available again, though it’s still not quite clear if they are all on COVID isolation protocol and when their 10-day waiting period will end, or indeed if they are being held out for any other reasons.