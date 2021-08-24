Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘The End’ of New York

By Charlie Voelker
Posted by 
107.7 WGNA
107.7 WGNA
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montauk Point is located at the furthest eastern tip of Long Island. It used to be a "fishing village." That has changed over the last 20 years. Now it is one of the east coast's most desirable summer destinations. Yes, it located in the town of East Hampton, the posh whereabouts that has been home to such stars as Madonna, Paul McCartney, Diddy, Martha Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. However, music icons, TV and movie stars and comedians aren't even part of the story, at least not mine.

wgna.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
107.7 WGNA

107.7 WGNA

Schenectady, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107.7 WGNA plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wgna.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Hampton, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Madonna
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#East End#Fishing Village#Empire Pass#American#The Point#Nirvana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Lake George, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Relive Storytown’s Nostalgic Charm with Rare Photos Taken in 1954

When it comes to Lake George's history and charming nostalgia, including the very early days of Storytown USA and The Great Escape, few are more knowledgable than Bob Carroll. Carrol lives in Los Angeles now, but he was born in Johnstown and lived in the Capital Region for many years. His Lake George history runs deep because he worked for Charles Wood, the wealthy proprietor who founded Storytown USA which eventually would become The Great Escape.
Cell PhonesPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Labor Day Win On the App Weekend: Willie @ SPAC

Now quite ready for the end of summer? Let's get you to another show while the weather is still warm!. Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, but we would rather go by the official end of summer a few weeks from now. So let's just act like the season will just roll on and get you to another great SUMMER show!
New York City, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

See The New DEC Rules For Deer & Bear Hunting In New York

As you get ready for the upcoming deer and bear hunt this fall, there are some new rules in place you should be aware of. Earlier today (Weds. September 1st) the New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced new rules for the upcoming bear and deer hunt. Among the new rules are extended hunting hours, new safety apparel requirements, and more. See all the new rules below to be in the know for your next hunting excursion.
Orange County, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Jaw Dropping Photos From the New York Int’l Air Show

If you missed the massive air show in Orange County this past weekend you can check out these awesome pictures captured from the show. When I was a kid my dad would always take me to the local air shows. It was a cool bonding experience for the both of us. Looking back at it I'm glad that we both liked watching loud fighter jets and retired bombers from World War 2 fly over us rather than be stuck in some quiet fishing boat in the middle of nowhere with nothing to do but talk to each other. Could you imagine?
Public HealthPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Are Paycheck Penalties Coming For Unvaccinated Employees in New York?

Currently, in New York, about 60% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and about 67% have had one dose of the vaccine according to USA Facts. New York State and employers have tried incentives to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and its variants. Unfortunately, offering lotteries to win millions of dollars, free college tuition, or just a free dinner isn't enough to entice people to get vaccinated.
New York City, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

15 People Busted In New York Alleged Fake Vaccine Card Scheme

If you look all around you will see that more government agencies and private businesses are requiring their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. There are some people who are trying to take the easy route. They don’t want to be vaccinated so they are using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, and the government is cracking down.
Public HealthPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Legendary Country Band Cancels NY State Fair Show

One of Country music's beloved vocal groups had to cancel their Tuesday appearance due to COVID 19. Add the Oak Ridge Boys to the recent list of shows being affected by the coronavirus According to a story from New Yor Upstate, the Oak Ridge Boys were schedule to perform Tuesday, August 31st at the fair but were forced to cancel when some members of their touring group were diagnosed with COVID-19. None of the band remembers tested positive, but the tour did shut down to do into a 14-day quarantine as a precaution. Noah Cyrus also canceled her New York State fair performance Sunday due to someone on her crew getting the virus.
Cohoes, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Sly Foxes Live in Cohoes House & Stand Guard

It seems residents on a Cohoes street have new furry neighbors living in an abandoned house. The house has been vacant for some time with no one stirring until recently. They say that foxes have decided to call the property home with one neighbor, Ted Conlon, who even witnessed a fox near the windows and others laying in the sun on the roof.
EntertainmentPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2021

Just imagine—your favorite Country stars, a nice glass of wine and YOU in Napa Valley. It could happen. We want to send you to Live In The Vineyard Goes Country. We’ll fly you to California where you’ll see intimate and exclusive performances from Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson and others in the most beautiful vineyards Napa Valley has to offer.
New York City, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

13 New York Landmarks Lit-Up for Woman’s Equality Day

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced in a press conference on Tuesday that 13 New York landmarks will be "lit-up" in honor of Women's Equality Day. "New York is home to the Women's Rights Movement where pioneers went above and beyond to forge a path toward freedom for women across the world," Hochul said in a statement. "I am honored to be the first woman governor of the State of New York and I hope to send a message to women and girls everywhere that they can be anything they want to be. This Women's Equality Day, I encourage everyone to look toward the glass ceiling and shatter it - though women have come so far, we still have a way to go." ~Governor Kathy Kuchul.
Albany, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Did this Albany Man Shatter a New York Fishing Record?

A New York State Freshwater Fishing Record has been broken and a new one set for the biggest White Crappie ever caught in the state! This past Saturday (August 21st) Roy Isaac of Albany decided to spend the day fishing with his 14-year-old son. Who knew by sunset Roy would be in the record book?
MusicPosted by
107.7 WGNA

The Show Must Go On? Concert Changes at New York State Fair

Before heading to the New York State Fair to see your favorite band make sure to check the schedule as there have been some adjustments, cancellations and replacements. Here is the latest from the The Fair. Just announced Thursday, the 80's Rock band Great White have cancelled their performance originally...

Comments / 0

Community Policy