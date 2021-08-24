ACTA: Different Strategy Needed for Independent Agents
This week Prime Minister Trudeau announced that hardest hit businesses in the tourism sector with a minimum 40% revenue loss would receive a new rent and wage subsidy at a maximum 75% rate from September 2021 to May 31, 2022 as part of the Liberal platform. ACTA has received confirmation that travel agencies qualify as an eligible business under this proposed plan. You can access full details of the announcement here.www.travelpulse.com
Comments / 0