The Difference Between an Angel Reading and a Tarot Reading

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning August 13, 2021. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, “We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at.” That’s too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life’s richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, “There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown.” Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage “with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of.” You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.