The Difference Between an Angel Reading and a Tarot Reading

It’s Virgo season! The sixth sign of the zodiac, these mutable earth signs are all about being reserved, hyper-critical, and soft-spoken. They’re almost always over-evaluating and always need a gentle hug. Virgo is governed by Mercury, the messenger planet of communication and they tend to deal with information like a computer, transforming even the most jumbled set of information into organized, clear concepts. They are logical, practical, and systematic in their approach to life. Smart, sophisticated, and kind, Virgos are inspired by beauty and expect perfection from themselves, and they may project those high standards on the other people in their life. A Virgo hates when someone lets them down, even if it's minor and unavoidable, like a last-minute cancellation. Virgos can sometimes seem shy at first meeting, they won't spill secrets right away, and it's important to earn their trust. But once you do, that Virgo will be a friend for life.
