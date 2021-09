Buck Russell's Bakery & Sandwich Shop, owned by Ballyhoo Hospitality, is opening a second location this fall Wilmette, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. "We're excited to further expand our footprint in the North Shore," Ballyhoo Hospitality Founder Ryan O'Donnell said in a company press release. "We want to offer the neighborhood a place where people of all ages can gather and enjoy delicious food and warm hospitality. In the morning, guests can stop by for a cup of joe, a breakfast sandwich and a pastry. By the afternoon, they can indulge in one of our signature sandwiches or channel their inner-child with a root beer float."