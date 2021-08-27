Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Arete Upgrades Snap Inc (SNAP) to Buy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Arete analyst Rocco Strauss upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $83.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Snap Inc click here. For more ratings news on Snap Inc click here. Shares of Snap Inc closed at $72.72 yesterday.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arete Upgrades#Snap Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Guides Q3 Revs Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.23), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $82.31 million. "In the second quarter...
StocksStreetInsider.com

nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $66.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $63.7 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Culp, Inc. (CULP) Misses Q1 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) reported Q1 EPS of $0.08, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $83 million versus the consensus estimate of $77.39 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Five Below (FIVE) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported Q2 EPS of $1.15, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $1.11. Revenue for the quarter came in at $646.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $648.28 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Upgrades Tyler Tech (TYL) to Buy

BTIG analyst Matthew VanVliet upgraded Tyler Tech (NYSE: TYL) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Alliance Data Systems (ADS) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia upgraded Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post upgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Seaport Global Securities Upgrades The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Buy

Seaport Global Securities analyst Eric Larson upgraded The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $45.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on The Andersons, Inc. click here. For more ratings news on The Andersons, Inc. click here. Shares of The Andersons,...
StocksStreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades Welltower, Inc. (WELL) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Daiwa Securities Upgrades Coupang Inc (CPNG) to Buy (1)

Daiwa Securities analyst Thomas Kwon upgraded Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
RetailStreetInsider.com

R5 Capital Upgrades Walmart (WMT) to Buy

R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin upgraded Walmart (NYSE: WMT) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $169.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Walmart click here. For more ratings news on Walmart click here. Shares of Walmart closed at $149.53 yesterday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Upgrades AGCO Corporation (AGCO) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $161.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on AGCO Corporation click here. For more ratings news on AGCO Corporation click here. Shares of AGCO Corporation closed at $131.93 yesterday.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) to Buy

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $205.00 (from $120.00). The analyst comments "Notwithstanding volatility in the FY'21 revenue outlook (~$350m in December to ~$750m currently) and multiple AI improvements along the way, we had been reluctant to chase the stock on the belief that (i) loan growth could be impacted by government disbursements and (ii) UPST's valuation presumed dominant market share, too quickly. These assumptions failed to recognize that Upstart (and more broadly AI-powered lending) has the potential to expand the market itself. Upstart did top 2Q'21 expectations by 28-29% and raised its outlook by ~36% vs the previous mid-point, which is compelling enough. Yet, perhaps an early sign of disruption, an undisclosed bank partner (who holds the loans) eliminated their minimum FICO requirement for Upstart-powered loans "“ another bank partner may follow in the near future. Coupled with rapid progress in building-out the auto lending platform, we think there's reasonable upside in the stock, even from here."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades FOX Corp. (FOXA) to Buy

Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris upgraded FOX Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $41.00. The analyst comments "F4Q revenue of $2.89bn was ahead of our/consensus estimates of $2.84bn/$2.74bn while adjusted EBITDA of $717mm beat forecasts of $586mm/$657mm with outperformance at both Cable Networks and Television. Management guided to several financial metrics as summarized within, including a net EBITDA impact of $200-300mm for its digital investments (as we had expected). We have refined the cadence of our forecasts for FY22 with last year’s strong political cycle and a lighter affiliate renewal cycle as primary operating headwinds. FY23 sets up well with the political cycle and end of the money-losing Thursday Night Football contract. The company did not provide any incremental detail on its sports gaming initiatives as it continues to pursue arbitration with Flutter. Our full updated assumptions are within. We are raising our rating on FOXA to BUY and maintaining our $41 price target."
StocksStreetInsider.com

HSBC Upgrades Mosaic (MOS) to Buy

HSBC analyst Santhosh Seshadri upgraded Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) from Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Triumph Group (TGI) to Buy

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $22.00 (from $14.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading TGI shares to Buy from Neutral as our price target...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Buy

Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson upgraded e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $35.00 (from $32.00). The analyst comments "ELF reported a strong fiscal 1Q22 that far exceeded our forecast on both the top and bottom lines (see details herein). While mgmt also talked down its growth expectations for the next few quarters owing to higher input costs, higher investment spending and tougher base period comps, we expect mgmt's updated FY22 guidance will prove to be conservative. Given the stock's YTD relative underperformance (+8% vs the S&P +18%), we think now is a good entry point for the name, and as such we are upgrading ELF to a Buy rating with a $35 target price."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Jefferies Upgrades Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Samed Samana upgraded Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

MKM Partners Upgrades Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) to Buy

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes upgraded Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $7.00 (from $6.00). For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Centennial Resource Development click here. For more ratings news on Centennial Resource Development click here. Shares of Centennial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy