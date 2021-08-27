Arete Upgrades Snap Inc (SNAP) to Buy

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen upgraded Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $205.00 (from $120.00). The analyst comments "Notwithstanding volatility in the FY'21 revenue outlook (~$350m in December to ~$750m currently) and multiple AI improvements along the way, we had been reluctant to chase the stock on the belief that (i) loan growth could be impacted by government disbursements and (ii) UPST's valuation presumed dominant market share, too quickly. These assumptions failed to recognize that Upstart (and more broadly AI-powered lending) has the potential to expand the market itself. Upstart did top 2Q'21 expectations by 28-29% and raised its outlook by ~36% vs the previous mid-point, which is compelling enough. Yet, perhaps an early sign of disruption, an undisclosed bank partner (who holds the loans) eliminated their minimum FICO requirement for Upstart-powered loans "“ another bank partner may follow in the near future. Coupled with rapid progress in building-out the auto lending platform, we think there's reasonable upside in the stock, even from here."