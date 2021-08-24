Cancel
PragmatIC Semiconductor re-invents the iconic processor that changed the world

design-reuse.com
 9 days ago

"Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication" - Steve Jobs. August 24, 2021 -- PragmatIC Semiconductor, a world leader in flexible electronics, is proud to announce that it has manufactured a flexible version of the 6502 processor, the iconic design that kick-started the personal computer revolution. Launched in 1975, the ground breaking...

www.design-reuse.com

Steve Wozniak
