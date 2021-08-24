PragmatIC Semiconductor re-invents the iconic processor that changed the world

Combination Extends Renesas’ Global Leadership in Delivering Embedded Solutions for the Fast-Growing IoT, Industrial, and Automotive Markets. TOKYO, Japan, August 31, 2021 JST | LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31, 2021 ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723, “Renesas”), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, and Dialog Semiconductor Plc (“Dialog”), a leading provider of battery and power management, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® low energy and Industrial edge computing solutions, today announced the successful completion of Renesas’ acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Dialog. Renesas will fund the cash consideration payable to Dialog shareholders of approximately EUR 4.8 billion (approximately 624.0 billion yen at an exchange rate of 130 yen to the Euro) through a combination of debt, cash on hand and the proceeds of an equity offering of approximately 222.6 billion yen.
