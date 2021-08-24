PragmatIC Semiconductor re-invents the iconic processor that changed the world

Until now, the use of homomorphic encryption was limited to encrypted neural networks for mobile devices. August 31, 2021 -- The Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), together with Intel, have succeeded, for the first time, in encrypting the execution of big neural networks in an efficient way, thanks to Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) and Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI acceleration. Until now, the size of the main memory supported by current technology had limited the use of homomorphic encryption to small (up to 1.7 million parameters) neural network models, designed for mobile devices. Thus, encryption of big neural networks is a major technological advancement.