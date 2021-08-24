Cancel
Nextech AR Solutions (NEXCF) Selected by Google As Early Access Partner for 3D AR Search Program

 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nextech AR Solutions Corp.(OTCQB: ) is proud to announce that they are an early access partner for the Google 3D AR Search Program. With this, Nextech AR will grant exclusive early access of the 3D search program to its current Threedy.ai customers, which include some of the world's largest furniture retailers - Kohl's, Pier 1, Lighting Plus and Kmart Australia. With Nextech 3D generated models showing up in Google's 3D AR Search Program, brands can now expect to see their products as organic search results on Google.

