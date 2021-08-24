Cancel
Agriculture

CAMPBELL: Pre-emergence herbicides for wheat

Hays Post
Hays Post
 9 days ago
Pre-emergence herbicides with residual activity are an important component of high-yielding cropping systems. They are used less frequently in wheat production compared to other cropping systems in Kansas, but residual herbicides applied prior to wheat emergence can be part of a good weed management system in wheat production. Due to space limitations the table with the selected products for this use are listed in the full article on our web site www.cottonwood.ksu.edu click onto the Crops and Livestock tab and look under Hot Topics.

hayspost.com

Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas.

#Wheat#Drought#The Crops And Livestock#Ppo#Staredown#Group 4 Herbicides#Chemical Weed Control#Field Crops Pastures#Noncropland
AgricultureGreat Bend Tribune

Selecting the optimal wheat variety

In recent years, wheat producers are faced with an increasing number of varieties from which to choose. Producers can use different tools and publications to study each variety’s strengths and weaknesses, selecting varieties that best match their needs. A new publication from K-State Research and Extension aims to help producers...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

KSU, Grain Craft reach out to growers to lift wheat quality

MANHATTAN, KAN. — Kansas Wheat and K-State Research and Extension have begun a new program to disseminate to Kansas wheat farmers the latest research recommendations for producing high-yielding and high-quality wheat. The program, called Wheat Rx, is a series of Extension publications and other educational outreach materials designed to address...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Winter wheat planting begins

KANSAS CITY — Colorado farmers have begun to seed the 2022 hard red winter wheat crop, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s field office in the state. Colorado producers often are the first to begin planting hard winter wheat. The USDA said in its weekly Crop Progress report issued Aug. 30 that the Colorado crop was 12% planted by Aug. 29 compared with 3% a week earlier and 1% as the recent five-year average for the date. No other state reported progress in winter wheat planting by that date, but this was expected to change very soon.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Wheat Yield Contest to Add Cash Rewards for High Quality Wheat Submissions

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- If the country's wheat farmers needed another incentive to grow award-winning, high quality wheat, they just got one. Next year's 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest will give out $500 cash rewards to national winners whose 6-lb. wheat samples reach certain quality standards. The contest, now in its sixth year, has tested the winning wheat samples for quality metrics since 2018. But rewarding growers for them was a calculated addition to next year's program, said Anne Osborne, project manager for the National Wheat Foundation, which sponsors the contest. (DTN/Progressive Farmer is the official media sponsor of the contest.)
Amarillo, TXHigh Plains Journal

Sorghum company adding herbicide-tolerant technology to forage crop

Alta Seeds, Amarillo, Texas, the premium seed brand of Advanta US and a leading provider of premium genetics and technology specific to sorghum, announces the first-ever herbicide-tolerant technology available in forage sorghum. Alta Seeds will feature igrowth technology for pre- or post-emergence weed control applications with IMIFLEX Herbicide in its newest forage sorghum hybrid, ADV F8484IG, a hybrid that is a member of EMPYR Premier Forages, a complete line of forage sorghum, sudangrass and sorghum-sudan hybrids.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Electrocution Shows Promise in Killing Herbicide-Resistant Weeds

When I was a teenager, my dad and uncle bought a device for weed control in soybeans called a "weed wiper." It was basically a PVC pipe full of herbicide mounted to our loader tractor with rope wick applicators on one side. You filled the pipe, drove through the field, and the applicators would wipe the weeds above the canopy with herbicide to kill them.
AgriculturePosted by
Hays Post

BOOR: Beef Stocker Field Day is this month

What has worked and what to see in the future, beef cattle outlook, starting newly arrived calves on feed, and the comparison of multiple castration methods in stocker cattle are among topics planned for 2021 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 30. The conference will be hosted at the KSU Beef Stocker Unit.
Agriculturesabethaherald.com

USDA NASS to collect 2021 small grain production, stocks data

During the first two weeks of September, growers of small grains around the country will be contacted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). The agency is taking a comprehensive look into the 2021 production and supply of small grains, which include wheat, oats, barley and rye.
Stuttgart, ARStuttgart Daily Leader

Division of Agriculture opens herbicide screening tests

STUTTGART, Ark. — The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture is accepting samples to test for herbicide resistance in barnyardgrass and other weed species in rice. Forms are available from your county extension office. (Find your county office at uaex.uada.edu/counties). The deadline to submit samples is Nov. 1. “This...
Agriculturetamu.edu

Alternative crops provide grower options

Alternative crops like sunflowers and black-eyed peas experienced a mixed bag of production and market conditions this season, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. Some crops are showing their value within opportunistic growers’ portfolios, while others’ potential continues to rise as their popularity increases among consumers. Calvin...
Agriculturewho13.com

Crop yield estimates out from Pro Farmer

The Pro Farmer crop yield estimates are out. After a week of touring, Pro Farmer estimates corn at 15.1 billion bushels nationwide with an average yield of 177 bushels an acre. Illinois has the highest corn estimates at 212 bushels per acre, with Indiana also jumping 200 bushels an acre...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Row Crops Mixed; Wheat Nudges Higher

December corn was down 1 1/2 cents and November soybeans were up 2 cents, still weighed down by last week’s bearish technical breaks. December contracts of all three U.S. wheats were higher, supported by USDA’s new view of lower world wheat supplies. September corn closed down 3/4 cent and December...
Agriculturediscoverestevan.com

Global Wheat Supplies Tightening

We've seen a tightening of global wheat supplies as a result of the dry conditions in Western Canada, the northern U.S. and parts of Russia. The USDA recently dropped the global wheat production forecast to 777 million metric tonnes,. Marlene Boersch with Mercantile Consulting Venture talked about the situation in...
AgricultureArkansas Online

Decline in production, increase in costs hit turkey market

While the heat of August may cause you to move the idea of holiday season dinners to the very bottom of your priority list, family cooks take note: This may be another difficult year for putting together the perfect Thanksgiving or Christmas turkey dinner. James Mitchell, extension agricultural economist for...
Agriculturekmaland.com

Top hay farmers lead for decades

SENECA, Ill. — Ron Tombaugh literally has tons of experience making hay while the sun shines. He bought his first round baler for custom hay in 1973, almost half a century ago, and has been growing a custom business and later a brokering business ever since. The Livingston County farmer...
Agriculturemeatpoultry.com

Farm to Fork: Hot on the traceability trail

In 2019, before the global pandemic took hold, the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB) and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) formed a Long Range Plan Task Force charged with creating a five-year plan to provide insights and strategic direction to the entire beef industry. After an analysis of the beef industry’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the industry, the lack of a national traceability program emerged as a weakness.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Consider margin protection for the 2022 crop, farm specialist says

Growers should consider use of Margin Protection crop insurance for managing ’22 crop revenue risks. Margin Protection (MP) provides coverage against an unexpected decrease in operating margin (revenue less input costs). It is area-based, using county-level estimates of average revenue and input costs to establish the amount of coverage and trigger revenue. An indemnity payment may be made when the harvest margin for the county is lower than the trigger margin due to a decrease in revenue or an increase in input costs.

