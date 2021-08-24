CAMPBELL: Pre-emergence herbicides for wheat

KANSAS CITY — Colorado farmers have begun to seed the 2022 hard red winter wheat crop, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s field office in the state. Colorado producers often are the first to begin planting hard winter wheat. The USDA said in its weekly Crop Progress report issued Aug. 30 that the Colorado crop was 12% planted by Aug. 29 compared with 3% a week earlier and 1% as the recent five-year average for the date. No other state reported progress in winter wheat planting by that date, but this was expected to change very soon.