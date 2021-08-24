CAMPBELL: Pre-emergence herbicides for wheat
Pre-emergence herbicides with residual activity are an important component of high-yielding cropping systems. They are used less frequently in wheat production compared to other cropping systems in Kansas, but residual herbicides applied prior to wheat emergence can be part of a good weed management system in wheat production. Due to space limitations the table with the selected products for this use are listed in the full article on our web site www.cottonwood.ksu.edu click onto the Crops and Livestock tab and look under Hot Topics.hayspost.com
Comments / 0