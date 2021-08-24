Cancel
Hutchinson, KS

Hall of Space upgrades underway at Cosmosphere

Hays Post
 9 days ago
HUTCHINSON — Cosmosphere CEO Jim Remar notes that portions of the Hall of Space Museum are being worked on as of Monday. "We are in the process of upgrading some of the oldest galleries in the Hall of Space Museum," Remar said. "What is known as our German gallery, the first gallery completed in 1997, is going to get a facelift. Then, we'll also renovate our existing Redstone and Sputnik galleries and then what is currently our Kennedy Theater."

hayspost.com

