Energy Industry

Hexagon Agility receives additional order from Xpress Natural Gas (XNG) for Mobile PipelineÂ® modules as demand for clean natural gas grows

 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed an agreement in June 2021 with Xpress Natural Gas LLC (XNG), a leading full-service provider of compressed and renewable natural gas in the United States, to deliver Mobile PipelineÂ® modules to transport clean natural gas.

