Goldman Sachs raises odds on U.S. Fed taper announcement in Nov

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs economists have raised the odds that the U.S. Federal Reserve will announce the start of tapering its bonds purchases in November, predicting the central bank will likely opt to dial back purchases by $15 billion at each meeting. In a note, the investment bank said...

www.streetinsider.com

