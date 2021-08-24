UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read downgraded PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target of $8.00 (from $10.50). The analyst comments "We downgrade PBF to Underweight from Equal Weight. Our updated price target of $8.00, reduced from $10.50, reî€€ects potential and speciî€c costs associated with several diî€‚erent regulatory and compliance events. This includes RINs (renewable fuels), California's LCFS, and emissions limitations in Northern California aggregating to $1.4bn ($9/share) of value reduction. At least one of these (the RINs/RFS) remains diî€ƒcult to predict, but could exert even greater negative eî€‚ects on PBF than are currently reî€€ected in its stated liabilities and our valuation/price target. Given existing commitments to buy RINs at a previously agreed price, PBF's current book liability likely overstates its cash liability. However, the combination of elevated RINs prices, the risk they could continue to rise much higher before any regulatory intervention by the EPA, and broad regulatory uncertainties create a risky outlook."