UPDATE: Wells Fargo Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Equal Weight

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: SHO)

www.streetinsider.com

StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Wells Fargo Shares Are Falling

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) shares are trading lower by 6.3% at $45.37 after Bloomberg reported the company could see regulatory action over the speed of its restitution payments. Bloomberg reported: Five years into scandals that have already cost Wells Fargo & Co. more than $5 billion in fines...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Insight Acquisition Corp (INAQ.U) Prices 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Insight Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: INAQ.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price
StocksStreetInsider.com

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) PT Lowered to $35 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Vikram Bagri lowered the price target on ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) to $35.00 (from $39.00)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Veeva Systems (VEEV) PT Raised to $385 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Ryan MacDonald raised the price target on Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) to $385.00 (from $336.00)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Upgrades Farmer Brothers (FARM) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Gerry Sweeney upgraded Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ: FARM) from
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Stock Fell Today

The overall stock market was rather flat on Tuesday, but Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) was a big underperformer. As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, Wells Fargo's stock had fallen by more than 6%, while most other big banks were either flat or marginally higher on the day. So what. The short explanation...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) PT Raised 13% to $85 at Wells Fargo After Earnings

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the price target on Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) to $85.00 (from $75.00) after shares
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Funko (FNKO) to Buy

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink upgraded Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) from Hold to
Marketsinvestorsobserver.com

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Is the Top Stock in the Banks - Diversified Industry?

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) is the highest overall rated company in the Banks - Diversified industry with an overall score of 78. WFC is up 100.46% so far this year after the company closed yesterday at $48.41. The overall score measures the company's performance based-off both short and long term indicators and means that WFC scores better than 78% of the overall market.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Wells Fargo Downgrades PBF Energy (PBF) to Underweight

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read downgraded PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target of $8.00 (from $10.50). The analyst comments "We downgrade PBF to Underweight from Equal Weight. Our updated price target of $8.00, reduced from $10.50, reî€€ects potential and speciî€c costs associated with several diî€‚erent regulatory and compliance events. This includes RINs (renewable fuels), California's LCFS, and emissions limitations in Northern California aggregating to $1.4bn ($9/share) of value reduction. At least one of these (the RINs/RFS) remains diî€ƒcult to predict, but could exert even greater negative eî€‚ects on PBF than are currently reî€€ected in its stated liabilities and our valuation/price target. Given existing commitments to buy RINs at a previously agreed price, PBF's current book liability likely overstates its cash liability. However, the combination of elevated RINs prices, the risk they could continue to rise much higher before any regulatory intervention by the EPA, and broad regulatory uncertainties create a risky outlook."
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Justin Post upgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) from
StocksStreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Upgrades Welltower, Inc. (WELL) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst John Kim upgraded Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) from
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: KeyBanc Upgrades Talos Energy (TALO) to Overweight

KeyBanc analyst Leo Mariani upgraded Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) from Sector
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Zoom Video (ZM) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall upgraded Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) from
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Trean Insurance Group (TIG) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgraded Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ: TIG) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00 (from $18.00). The analyst comments "Our fundamental outlook for Trean is positive, and we believe that the company is well-positioned to generate robust growth and healthy returns. While sluggish pricing in workers' comp, which accounts for over 80% of TIG's earnings, is a concern, valuation is attractive and our overall view of TIG is upbeat."
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo Starts RxSight Inc. (RXST) at Overweight

Wells Fargo initiates coverage on RxSight Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) with a Overweight rating and a price target of $20.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on RxSight Inc. click here. For more ratings news on RxSight Inc. click here. Shares of RxSight Inc. closed at $12.00 yesterday.

