BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) announced today the termination of its "at-the-market" equity offering program (the "ATM Offering") with Jefferies LLC ("Jefferies") as sales agent. The Company elected to terminate the ATM Offering given its ample liquidity and to limit uncertainty and unfavorable dilution for its shareholders.