Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Receives $3.0 Million in Orders to Support Production Test and Burn-in of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductors for Electric Vehicles

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced it has received purchase orders totaling $3.0 million from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple WaferPakâ„¢ Contactors and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to meet their increased production capacity needs for power semiconductors for the electric vehicle market. This customer is a leading Fortune 500 supplier of semiconductor devices with a significant customer base in the automotive semiconductor market. These WaferPaks and the WaferPak Aligner are expected to ship within the next six months to accompany the previously ordered FOX-XP systems announced last month.

