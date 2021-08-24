Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Announces a Publication with the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford Demonstrating Tempol Significantly Inhibited Multiple Cytokines from COVID-19 Patient's Cell

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced a publication in the peer reviewed journal, Clinical Immunology, entitled "Tempol, a novel antioxidant, inhibits both activated T cell and APC (Antigen Presenting Cell) derived cytokines in-vitro from COVID-19 patients" (https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/clinical-immunology/articles-in-press). The studies conducted at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University investigated the effects of Tempol, an investigational drug, on immune cells from COVID-19 patients. The authors conclude "Preincubation of immune cells with Tempol resulted in a significant (P<0.05) decrease in multiple T cell and APC-derived cytokines from both cells of COVID-19 and uninfected donors. These results suggest that Tempol has strong in-vitro anti-cytokine activity and supports additional studies examining the use of Tempol for the treatment of COVID-19."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Admp#Respiratory Distress#Admp#Streetinsider Premium#Clinical Immunology#Apc#Stanford University#Ros#Nih
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Adamis Stock Jumps As Its Oral COVID-19 Drug Trial Starts Dosing

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has initiated dosing in the Phase 2/3 trial for Tempol, an oral antiviral product candidate, in adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection. The trial is designed to enroll 248 patients. Related: Immunology Journal Publishes Data For Adamis' COVID-19 Candidate. An interim analysis by the data...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Rigel Pharma (RIGL) Announces Phase 2 Trial Results of Fostamatinib in Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients Published

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) announced the publication of results from a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety of fostamatinib for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, in Clinical Infectious Diseases, an official publication of the Infectious Disease Society of America. The study was sponsored by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in collaboration with Inova Health System.
Medical & Biotechmurphyshockeylaw.net

Aplastic Anemia Pipeline: Emerging Therapies And Key Pharma Players Involved By DelveInsight | Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Regen BioPharma, Omidubicel And Others

Aplastic Anemia is a medical condition that damages stem cells in a person’s bone marrow. These cells are responsible for making red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets, which are vital to human health. A rare and serious condition, aplastic anemia can develop at any age. It can occur suddenly, or it can come on slowly and worsen over time. It can be mild or severe. Treatment for aplastic anemia might include medications, blood transfusions or a stem cell transplant, also known as a bone marrow transplant. The most common cause of aplastic anemia is from your immune system attacking the stem cells in your bone marrow. Other factors that can injure bone marrow and affect blood cell production include: Radiation and chemotherapy treatments, exposure to toxic chemicals, use of certain drugs, autoimmune disorders, a viral infection and unknown factors.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) Study Shows opaganib's Strong Inhibition of COVID-19 Delta Variant

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced preliminary results of a new preclinical study showing strong inhibition by opaganib (ABC294640)[1] of Delta variant replication while maintaining cell viability at relevant concentrations.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Immunology Journal Publishes Data For Adamis' COVID-19 Candidate

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has announced Tempol data publication in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Immunology. Tempol is a novel antioxidant that inhibits both activated T cell and APC (Antigen Presenting Cell) derived cytokines in-vitro from COVID-19 patients. The studies conducted at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University...
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals reports positive data from Covid-19 trial of Zyesami

NRx Pharmaceuticals has reported positive safety data from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored Phase III ACTIV-3 Critical Care clinical trial of Zyesami (aviptadil) in Covid-19 patients. An experimental drug, Zyesami is a synthetic form of a vasoactive intestinal polypeptide (VIP), which selectively attaches to the alveolar type II cell...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces U.S. Approval of Monoclonal Antibody Patent

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a further patent application entitled MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES TO HUMAN FLT3/FLK2 RECEPTOR PROTEIN has been approved and issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The patent was issued on 31 August 2021 as Patent Number US 11,104,738. This follows the issuance of the patent METHOD OF ELIMINATING HEMATOPOIETIC STEM CELLS/HEMATOPOIETIC PROGENITORS (HSC/HP) IN A PATIENT USING BI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODIES, as announced on 2 June 2021. Both patents represent a further important step in the development of the Company's suite of intellectual property (IP) and protection of its products candidates including CDX antibody and HEMO-CAR-T.
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Hamilton, MAhomenewshere.com

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

HAMILTON, Ontario and BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the compensation committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 80,000 shares of its common stock to one employee outside Fusion's 2020 Stock Option and Incentive Plan. The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the individual becoming an employee of Fusion in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Emergent's (EBS) COVID-19 Human Immune Globulin Product Candidate to be Evaluated in NIH-Sponsored Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Hyperimmune Intravenous Immunoglobulin for Outpatient Treatment of COVID-19

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced the initiation of a Phase 3 clinical trial that will evaluate its investigational SARS-CoV-2 Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIG) plasma-derived therapy as a potential outpatient treatment for patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that are at high risk of progression to severe disease, including adults 55 and older and those 18 and older who are immunocompromised.
Medical & Biotechinvestorsobserver.com

Sorrento Therapeutics’ (SRNE) New Protein-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Elicits Strong COVID-19 Immune Responses in Vaccinated Animals

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) said Aug. 19 that its lead protein-based Covid-19 vaccine candidate, DYAI-100, elicited "strong neutralizing immune responses in vaccinated animals” against COVID-19 and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. Pre-market today, SRNE shares rose 2.79%, to $8.48 per share. What Does This Mean for SRNE?. Sorrento’s “new to-be-licensed and developed protein-based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy