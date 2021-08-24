Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) Announces a Publication with the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford Demonstrating Tempol Significantly Inhibited Multiple Cytokines from COVID-19 Patient's Cell
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced a publication in the peer reviewed journal, Clinical Immunology, entitled "Tempol, a novel antioxidant, inhibits both activated T cell and APC (Antigen Presenting Cell) derived cytokines in-vitro from COVID-19 patients" (https://www.sciencedirect.com/journal/clinical-immunology/articles-in-press). The studies conducted at the Human Immune Monitoring Center at Stanford University investigated the effects of Tempol, an investigational drug, on immune cells from COVID-19 patients. The authors conclude "Preincubation of immune cells with Tempol resulted in a significant (P<0.05) decrease in multiple T cell and APC-derived cytokines from both cells of COVID-19 and uninfected donors. These results suggest that Tempol has strong in-vitro anti-cytokine activity and supports additional studies examining the use of Tempol for the treatment of COVID-19."
