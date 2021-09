It may be the off-season for NBA star Damian Lillard, but the basketball player and professional rapper is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Today, adidas dropped the NMD_R1 V2 Damian Lillard Shoes, a collaboration with Lillard that showcases his bold style on the beloved running-inspired sneaker. The release comes soon after Dame D.O.L.L.A. announced his new album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard) Celebrating it’s five-year anniversary this year, it’s no surprise that Lillard would put his stylish twist on one of the best adidas shoes of all time, just like another...