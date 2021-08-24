Best Buy sees resilient work-from-home demand, raises sales forecast

July 2021 Existing Home Sales: What Happened This Month:. Existing home sales rose 2.0% in July, coming in at a pace of 5.99 million home sales, 1.5% higher than one year ago. Sales were higher in all regions except the Northeast where they were flat in July and mixed from a year ago across the four regions, with the Northeast seeing the biggest increase. While inventory remains at a historically low level for this time of year, months supply improved slightly to 2.6 months, reaching the highest level since September 2020 and signaling a buyer-friendly shift in what is still a hot seller’s market. The median home price grew 17.8% from one year ago to $359,900, and was up by double-digits in all four regions. However, in a sign of normalizing patterns, the median sales price eased slightly from June to July in the US and all regions except the West, as it typically does this time of year.