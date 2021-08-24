Incubus Announce COVID-19 Safety Protocols For Their Upcoming Touring

Organizers for Park City Song Summit, the five-day music and culture gathering happening Sept. 8-12 in Park City, UT, have outlined COVID-19 safety protocol for this year’s event. After consulting and meeting with top health officials, infectious disease experts, local government, various artist agents/managers, and high-level festival and concert promoters to employ best practices around large gatherings, Song Summit organizers are proactively taking safety measures for Song Summit talent, attendees, and staff. Park City Song Summit staff thanks all parties in advance for their patience, understanding, and cooperation as organizers adapt to and implement necessary changes for public safety. “In these unprecedented times, the health, both physical and mental, and safety of our artists, our staff and our attendees comes first,” says Park City Song Summit founder, Ben Anderson. “Safety comes before our bottom line and before politics. We want live music to continue and are mapping our logistics to ensure that it will, as safely as possible.”
