Public Health

Incubus Announce COVID-19 Safety Protocols For Their Upcoming Touring

By wookubus
theprp.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncubus have announced that certain COVID-19 related safety protocols will be put in place at their upcoming live headlining shows, namely proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of the event being required for admittance. Additionally, several shows have been moved to outdoor venues.

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Saint Augustine
#Arts Festival#Covid 19#Music Theatre#Incubushq Com#House Of Blues 09 02#Bonnaroo Music Arts#Wabve#Hard Rock Hotel Casino
Entertainment
Health
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
