It’s August 2021 and the weather isn’t the only heat coming out of Florida. Love & Hip Hop: Miami is kicking off a fourth season in the Magic City, which means the powerhouse franchise has still more drama, music, and attitude to deliver. This time around “Bugatti” rapper Ace Hood is joining the cast along with his wife Shelah Marie. So are Rap legend and Podcast Superstar Noreaga and his wife Neri, along with the Haitian “Queen of Kompa Music,” Florence El Luche. Tune in to VH1 to watch the premiere on Monday, August 23 at 9 pm ET/PT, right after an all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.