Are you milking your ‘milch cow’? Isn’t it a tactical skill with you involved in distribution, ignoring silent risks? Are you and your milch cow with a loyal distribution system hedging on it clandestinely? But how long?? The expose has just begun! In a utilitarian world nothing stays sacred. Do you plan to do add on to competencies with newer partnerships? This applies to all firms lead by fabled thinking leaders entrapped in ‘old habits dying hard’ and immersed in complacencies, imagining this is the route to success. They have forgotten, the escape plan, its landscape has changed and that they must open to newer trusted and tested partnerships for survival. The old, trusted advisors have stale, narrowed and pejorative thinking. Be aware, as a CEO, are you still milking your cows and ‘certainly certain’ in a world of ‘uncertainties?’