Accidents

A man has died after falling from a balcony at a New York Concert

mixmag.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 46-year-old man has died after falling from a balcony in New York. The incident occurred at US band Dead & Company's concert on August 20 at the Citi Field Baseball Park, usually home to the New York Mets, in the Queen's area of the city. The New York Police...

mixmag.net

Comments / 0

Entertainmentlivemusicblog.com

Dead & Company Fan Dies After Accident at Citi Field New York

Dead & Company played their third show of Summer Tour 2021 last night at Citi Field in New York, and by most accounts it looked like a great show. But the NY Post is reporting that the event turned tragic for some, as witness reports state that a fan fell off the balcony during set-break and sustained injuries that resulted in death.
New York City, NYSFGate

Man Falls to Death During Dead & Company Concert at New York's Citi Field

A 46-year-old man attending a Dead & Company concert at Citi Field in New York City on Aug. 20 fell off of a balcony and died. The New York Police Department confirmed to Variety that first responders were called to the stadium at about 9:05 p.m on Friday night. The man was then transported in critical condition to the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD stated that his injuries were consistent with a fall from an elevated position.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC man in critical condition after jump from Brooklyn balcony

A man was in critical condition Saturday after leaping from a Brooklyn building, police said. The victim, 27, apparently jumped from a fourth-floor balcony at Lorimer St. near Meserole St. in East Williamsburg around 3 a.m., according to cops. They found the bloodied victim, who was naked, sprawled out on the sidewalk in front of the building, suffering from multiple broken bones and internal ...
Princeville, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

New York woman dies after snorkeling in Princeville waters

PRINCEVILLE, KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman from New York died after snorkeling in waters off north Kauai last week. County officials identified her Monday as 60-year-old Therese Walz of Seaford New York. They said she was snorkeling in an area known as Hideaways in Princeville on Friday. First responders got...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Man Dies at Dead & Company Concert in NYC After Attempting Backflip

A man tried to do a backflip at the Dead & Company concert at New York’s Citi Field on Friday, leading to a deadly fall. The man, who police said was in his 40s and possibly intoxicated, was at the concert with his brother when he attempted a flip from his balcony seat. He then fell between 30 and 50 feet onto concrete floor during a 9 p.m. intermission, with attendees expressing shock at the sudden event. “I heard people going ‘ahhh’ and see people running. I said ‘bro, someone took a f--king header,’” an attendee told the New York Post. A driver outside the venue who witnessed the fall said: “He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived. He was way too drunk. You could smell it.”
Queens, NYStereogum

Fan Dies Trying To Do Flip On Balcony At Dead & Company Concert

A man died while trying to do a flip on a balcony during Dead & Company’s concert at Citi Field in Queens on Friday, The New York Daily News reports. “He attempted a body flip, fell, and landed on the balcony below,” according to a police source. He reportedly fell 30-50 feet and hit the concrete head first. The man, described as a Brooklyn resident in his 40s, died of his injuries after being taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital.
AccidentsWKRC

32-year-old man sent to hospital after falling 50 feet off chairlift ride

ARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man is in critical condition after falling an estimated 50 feet from a chairlift ride at a Utah amusement park. It happened on the Sky Ride at Lagoon Amusement Park early Saturday evening and an emergency medical crew took him to a hospital, but the park said it has "no reason to believe there was a malfunction with the ride."
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Trapped: Four dead after getting stuck in basement during NYC flooding

Four people were killed in New York City Wednesday night when they became trapped in their basements as a monster storm sent water rushing through the city, sources said. Three people in Queens and one man in Brooklyn perished as remnants of Hurricane Ida caused flash floods to surge into their basements, leaving them stuck inside, according to law enforcement sources.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Girl, 12, falls to death from ninth floor balcony while trying to rescue puppy

A 12-year-old girl fell to her death from the ninth-floor balcony of her house in the northern Indian city of Ghaziabad on Wednesday while attempting to rescue her puppy. The girl, identified in media reports by her first name Jyotsana, was reportedly playing with her five-month-old puppy who ran to the balcony and got stuck in the iron grill covering it, in Uttar Pradesh state, according to a local report.The seventh standard student decided to help her pet but the puppy’s head kept getting stuck in the grill in the balcony which was covered with a nylon net to...
Public Safetylawofficer.com

Liquor company CEO allegedly takes deadly acid-plunge at Citi Field

NEW YORK — A liquor company CEO Ian Matthew Crystal has been identified as the man who was reportedly high on acid when he plunged to his death at Citi Field, police said. Crystal, 46, died Friday after plummeting 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, an NYPD spokesman confirmed Monday.

