A man has died after falling from a balcony at a New York Concert

A man tried to do a backflip at the Dead & Company concert at New York’s Citi Field on Friday, leading to a deadly fall. The man, who police said was in his 40s and possibly intoxicated, was at the concert with his brother when he attempted a flip from his balcony seat. He then fell between 30 and 50 feet onto concrete floor during a 9 p.m. intermission, with attendees expressing shock at the sudden event. “I heard people going ‘ahhh’ and see people running. I said ‘bro, someone took a f--king header,’” an attendee told the New York Post. A driver outside the venue who witnessed the fall said: “He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived. He was way too drunk. You could smell it.”