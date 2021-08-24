Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

PrideStaff Expands with New Staffing and Employment Agency in Denver Northeast

By PrideStaff
franchising.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // COLORADO - PrideStaff, a staffing organization, is pleased to announce the opening of a new staffing and employment agency in northeast Denver. The new office will offer a full range of staffing and employment services in a variety of professional and light industrial disciplines for employers and job seekers throughout Aurora and parts of Denver, Commerce City and Brighton.

www.franchising.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchising#Pridestaff#Clearlyrated#Nps#Bain Company Inc#Satmetrix Systems Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Green Bay, WIwearegreenbay.com

Employment Agencies assisting Job Seekers fill vacant positions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Employment Agencies in our area are scrambling to assist Job Seekers with vacant positions. “We have different companies that we work with, who are in need of different positions to be filled,” explains Adriana Wery of STL Staffing. Wery says there are many reasons for the staffing issues. “We are having an employee shortage, with lots of people on unemployment.”
Graves County, KYmayfield-messenger.com

GCED announces new hiring tool for employers

A more user-friendly website for both job seekers and employers is up and running. The site — jobsingravescounty.com — has launched on the gravescountyed.com main website and can also be found by typing in the URL address. According to a release from Graves County Economic Development, the new tool allows...
Denver, COcoloradopolitics.com

Denver expands contracts for emergency rental assistance program

The Denver Department of Housing Stability is expanding its capacity to provide federal rent assistance, extending and adding contracts to administer the emergency rental assistance program. Denver’s emergency rental assistance program began in June, using nearly $50 million in federal funds to help pay rent and utilities for residents unable...
Economymassachusettsnewswire.com

IaaS provider DediPath Expands and Adds New Denver Location

HOCKESSIN, Del. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — DediPath, an IaaS provider, today announces it has expanded its footprint into the Denver market. DediPath offers several services in the Denver market including DDoS protected enterprise level dedicated servers, virtual private servers, IP transit, and colocation. Denver features the same high...
BusinessShropshire Star

Digital marketing agency expands with trio of new faces

A digital marketing firm has expanded its operation with the appointment of three new members of staff. Ascendancy Internet Marketing has added a new web developer, junior web developer and digital marketing assistant to its team to meet the ongoing increase in demand for digital services following the pandemic. The...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

HYLANT EXPANDS PRESENCE TO MIAMI, SUPPORTING EMPLOYMENT, SMALL BUSINESS GROWTH

MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 – Hylant announced today the expansion of its Florida presence to Miami, accommodating the high-growth business climate by providing best-in-class employee benefits advisory and brokerage services. Kenneth Doe, industry veteran and former account executive at Aon, will be leading the expansion, with Michaela Azi, also recently of Aon, joining as client service executive. “We’ve seen Miami experience explosive growth recently, and we know that growth requires the right advisory and brokerage services to keep businesses thriving,” said Brian Boone, office president of Orlando. “Even during the pandemic, there was massive employment and small business growth, and we can meet the needs of that growth.” This newest location, part of Hylant’s robust growth goals, expands the Florida footprint, which also includes locations in Orlando and Jacksonville. The new location will have a dedicated team of experts joining Doe and Azi, including client service and claims experts. “I am excited to join the Hylant family and lead this adventure,” said Doe. “With Hylant’s strong resources, we can bring innovative, creative solutions to Miami businesses, making them more competitive and helping to accelerate the growth of those businesses.” With his extensive experience as an employee benefits account executive, Doe brings his skills as a strategic consultant to the Miami business community, providing innovative solutions and advisory services to align with business goals. Azi will manage client service, bringing her skills in employee benefits consulting services and strategic advice to Hylant clients. Hylant is one of the largest privately owned insurance brokerage firms in the nation. Since 1935, the company has been committed to helping businesses and individuals protect the things that matter most to them. Hylant has had a presence in Florida since 2012, when the Orlando office opened. In that time, it has regularly been named a Best Place to Work by Orlando Business Journal and one of the Best Companies to Work for in Florida by Florida Trend.
franchising.com

Buddy’s Home Furnishings Multi-Unit Operator Signs Agreement To Re-Franchise Eight Company-Owned Stores

Bebe stores, inc. to Expand Franchise Footprint into Kentucky and Indiana. September 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. - bebe stores, inc., a multi-unit franchise operating group with Buddy’s Home Furnishings, has signed an agreement to re-franchise eight company-owned stores between Kentucky and Indiana, adding to the group’s existing footprint of 47 stores.
Industrydcvelocity.com

AxleHire expands last-mile delivery services in the Northeast

California-based last-mile delivery platform AxleHire has expanded its East-Coast operations with services for major metropolitan areas in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, the company said this week. Facilities in Newark and Philadelphia are AxleHire’s latest sortation centers, and they join New York City in the tri-state region. The announcement comes on the heels of AxleHire’s recent expansion into the Midwest via Chicago, and adds to existing coverage along the West Coast. Company leaders said the East Coast expansion is its “most significant” to date. “The tristate corridor is the logistics vein of the East Coast, and we’re eager to offer both current and new clients a superior delivery experience for their customers,” company CEO Adam Bryant said in a statement. AxleHire uses its tech-forward platform, an asset-light transportation network, and the gig economy to quickly enable new capacity, keep logistics costs low, and remain agile, the company also said. Powered by proprietary technology, the logistics tech firm utilizes algorithms to optimize delivery routes based on variable demand. In addition, the company locates its sortation centers and delivery hubs in or nearby major metropolitan cities, resulting in greater density that ultimately lowers miles covered and fuel consumed. AxleHire also operates in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, and Seattle. Separately, the company announced during this week’s Home Delivery World conference that it will expand two zero-emission pilot projects with logistics automation firm Tortoise and last-mile delivery vehicle company URB-E. The pilots, taking place in Los Angeles and New York City, will be scaled nationally in 2021 and 2022. Using URB-E’s zero-emission electric vehicles and collapsible micro containers or Tortoise’s zero-emission remote-piloted carts has lowered AxleHire’s emissions by 95%, according to the company.
Carrollton, TXfranchising.com

FASTSIGNS Announces Formation of Diversity and Inclusion Committee

Leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise aims to enrich its business and promote broader inclusivity across the signage and franchising industries. September 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // CARROLLTON, Texas. - FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, announced today the formation of its Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Comprised of a diverse group of FASTSIGNS franchisees selected from the brand’s global network, the committee was created to foster an environment that promotes and prioritizes diversity and inclusion within not only the FASTSIGNS system but also the broader signage and franchising industries.
Businessfranchising.com

ANZ Hospitality LLC Signs A New 7-Unit Deal With Edible

ANZ Hospitality LLC has signed a new development agreement with Edible to open seven locations in the Philadelphia market. Multi-brand operators Nilita Patel, Manisha Patel, and Jimmy Shah of ANZ Hospitality LLC, already operate other Edible locations in Indiana. “We are very excited to expand our ownership with Edible. The...
Businesstechgig.com

Wipro is planning new benefits and rewards programs for employees

With the attrition rate as one of the major concerns for the employers, they are planning to kick off their game and. . The companies are taking several measures to improve their attrition rate for the next quarter with the help of new programs and hikes. Wipro is all set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy