Colourful new artworks by Dave Towers take a closer look at the pandemic experience
On show at the BSMT Gallery in Dalston, London this September, the series of 20 artworks are a selection of thoughts and ideas pieced together as one cohesive whole. Created by hand, each is totally unique. "I love the unpredictability of creating artworks by hand rather than digitally", Towers explains, "the ink has a lovely humanity to it, as it's been dragged by hand across the canvas."www.creativeboom.com
