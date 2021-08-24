Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

By Vermont Public Radio
vpr.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.

www.vpr.org

Comments / 279

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Labor#Vermonters#Vpr#Peuc#Pua#Covid#The Labor Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
BusinessFingerLakes1

Stimulus checks will likely arrive in new round of payments this fall

Speculation around when there will be a new round of stimulus checks from the government has been on the mind of Americans concerned about the end of unemployment benefits, eviction moratoriums and the persistence of the Coronavirus pandemic. So, can American citizens expect stimulus checks to arrive in a new round of payments this fall?
Economyitechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Petition Progressing, Golden State Payments Release Date Confirmed

Will the IRS release a fourth stimulus check? Eligible families from certain states in America will be receiving their stimulus checks some time this week. Many American families continue to experience financial hardships with the ongoing pandemic. Some lost their jobs, while others struggle to pay back their loans. Worse is the increased cost of living, officially referred to as Cost-Of-Living Adjustments (COLA), which rose by 6.2 percent.
EconomyKHQ Right Now

Extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits ends Saturday

WASHINGTON - Multiple federal pandemic unemployment benefits are ending on Saturday, including the extra $300 per week. Other programs that are ending including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. The Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) said for people who filed claims before the...
Income TaxCNET

Stimulus check details: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 for Californians

There's a lot of money on the table this year, most notably the ongoing child tax credit payments that arrive monthly. But one check families likely won't see is a fourth stimulus payment. However, parents who've added a new qualifying dependent to their family this year (i.e. had a baby or adopted) can expect another stimulus payment for up to $1,400, though it probably won't arrive until 2022.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Biden and Congress are setting ‘a 5-alarm fire’ by letting federal unemployment benefits expire in a week as Delta surges

All federal unemployment benefit programs expire in a week, and Congress isn’t renewing them. Unemployment expert Andrew Stettner says it’s a “five-alarm fire.”. “Now we’re putting people in harm’s way. A lot of people will be harmed by this,” he said. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Pandemic-era federal...
EconomyCNET

Millions will lose federal unemployment benefits and $300 bonus this week. What to know

At the end of this week, the extra $300 weekly unemployment bonus will expire for everyone, including coverage for freelancers and the long-term unemployed. More than 11 million people will be affected, with roughly 7.5 million losing benefits entirely after Labor Day weekend. Roughly two dozen states chose to pull the plug on federal aid ahead of the deadline, with governors claiming that the extra unemployment insurance was disincentivizing residents from taking available jobs.
Boston, MAWCVB

IRS telling some Americans to pay back federal stimulus payments

BOSTON — The IRS has been sending letters this month telling some Americans they need to pay back their stimulus payments. A Massachusetts woman says in her case, it's a mistake, but she reached out to NewsCenter 5 after not being able to get any answers from the IRS. Natalie...
BusinessFingerLakes1

Three reasons Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks this year

Stimulus checks this year from the federal government has propped up the American economy and supported citizens in need throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. While many economists worried the stimulus payments would lead to increased inflation and a depression-era collapse of the stock market, this has not been the case. With the Delta variant on the rise globally, people are wondering if they can expect another round of stimulus checks this year.
EconomyWWLP 22News

U.S. Dept of Labor creating reforms for unemployment operations

WASHINGTON, DC (WWLP)– The U.S. Department of Labor has created the Office of Unemployment Insurance Modernization (OUIM) to work with state agencies and federal partners in an effort to modernize and reform the unemployment insurance (UI) system. The new unit will develop and support implementation of the plan outlined in...
Economyjcitytimes.com

State Won’t Extend Expiring Unemployment Benefits

This article was republished courtesy of New Jersey Monitor. Roughly half-a-million jobless New Jerseyans will see their unemployment benefits lapse next week, and the state doesn’t plan to extend them, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday. The so-called unemployment cliff comes with the Sept. 6 expiration of federal unemployment benefits that...
Economytexasbreaking.com

As Federal Unemployment Benefits Come To End, Some States Are Issuing Their Own Stimulus Checks And Bonuses

Many federal unemployment benefit programs such as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, end this September. The expiration of these three programs is most likely to affect 7.5 million jobless workers. Do not fret, though, because some states are issuing their stimulus checks and bonuses.
Public HealthFingerLakes1

With pandemic unemployment assistance ending, jobless look to make money online

Unemployment assistance has become a long term reality for many during the pandemic. But now, even with a persistent rise in Covid cases, unemployment benefits are coming to an end across the country forcing the jobless back into the workforce. Faced with a return to the workplace, some people are looking for alternatives and many have found a start by looking at how to make money online.
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

Stimulus Check Update: IRS Is Asking Some Americans To Send Back Their Checks

The IRS is asking some Americans who received stimulus payments to send back their checks. Natalie Bonelli, a Massachusetts resident, said she received an official letter from the IRS in early August. In the notice, the agency demanded that she pay back $600 plus $3.12 in interest after she claimed a relief payment on her 2020 tax return.
Springfield, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Federal Funding for Extended Benefits Ending September 11

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) today announced federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for extended benefits (EB) will end the week ending September 11, 2021. The remaining federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), will expire on September 4, 2021. The Illinois Unemployment Insurance (UI) Continue Reading

Comments / 0

Community Policy