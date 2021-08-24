Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

State Transportation Board Elects Congressional District 9's Emily Dunn to Serve as Chair

valdostaceo.com
 9 days ago

During its monthly board meeting on Thursday, August 19, the State Transportation Board elected Emily Dunn, who represents Congressional District 9, to serve as chair of the executive leadership team for 2021 to 2022. Joining Mrs. Dunn are Kevin Abel as vice chair and Robert Brown as secretary. The new positions are effective immediately. Board elections are held annually to ensure that all regions of the state are represented at the executive leadership level.

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Springs#Congressional District 9#Leadership Atlanta#The Georgia Trend 40#Georgia General Assembly#Http Www Dot Ga Gov#Georgia Dot#Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fulton County, GAsaportareport.com

State election board seeks probe into Fulton election management issues

Fulton County’s embattled elections office Wednesday edged closer to a possible state takeover of its operations. The State Elections Board appointed a performance review panel to look into Fulton County’s election management. The review essentially puts Fulton – which has long wrestled with long lines during elections and other problems over the years – on the path to losing governance over its election system.
Panama City, FLWJHG-TV

State withholds school board pay in two districts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, a circuit court judge ruled the Department of Education could not enforce a blanket ban on mask mandates in schools, but despite the ruling, the Department is withholding paychecks of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties. The conflicting actions come down...
Midlothian, TXmidlothianmirror.com

State House District 10 special election is Tuesday

Tuesday’s Texas House District 10 special election looks a lot like the U.S. House special election that caused the need for the latest balloting in the first place, with two Republicans leading the pack. The latest special election was necessitated by the July 25 victory by former officeholder Jake Ellzey...
Cherokee County, SCGaffney Ledger

Davis elected new school board chair

Cherokee County School Board members were united on their leadership Monday in an election of officers. New school board chairman Matt Davis and vice chairman Mark Nix were unanimously elected for the top officer positions. Lynne Shackleford was the unanimous choice for secretary in a school board reorganization shortly after the school year started. Davis replaces J.J. Sarratt, who had […]
Ohio Statewvxu.org

Public Testimony Could Help Shape Ohio's Congressional Districts

The Ohio Redistricting Commission will soon start work on drawing the state’s next legislative maps. But first the commission will hold several public meetings across the state to gather testimony on how state’s House and Senate districts should look. The commission will use data from the 2020 Census to draw...
Vermont StateDeerfield Valley News

Setting the standard: teacher elected vice chair of state board

WHITINGHAM – It was during a time of statewide transition that Christine Kurucz, a Twin Valley Middle High School teacher, began her tenure on the Vermont State Standards Board for Professional Educators (VSBPE). The statewide board oversees the standards and licensing requirements for incoming and continuing teachers. Kurucz, who started...
Georgia Statevaldostaceo.com

Leadership Georgia Announces 2020-21 Award Recipients

The Leadership Georgia Board of Trustees today announced the recipients of the organization’s most prestigious awards, presented to Georgians who exemplify the principles of Leadership Georgia and whose impact through leadership and stewardship has helped shaped communities and the state. “It is our pleasure to recognize individuals that exemplify the...
Oklahoma StateEnid News and Eagle

Abbott to serve as president of Oklahoma State School Boards Association

Scott Abbott said he plans no changes in his new role as president of the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. "We're in the kid business. That's not going to change," said Abbott, who has been on the Fort Gibson school board for 20 years. "We'll be able to provide more services for our board members, whatever that entails."
Bethalto, ILIllinois Business Journal

Gibson elected board chair of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

BETHALTO – The board of directors at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has elected Rose Gibson as its new Board Chair. Gibson, who joined the board in 2006, previously served as vice chair and is a Certified Credit Union Board Member by the Credit Union National Association. “I became a member...
Anderson County, TNOak Ridger

Mayor Frank chairs regional transportation planning board

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank is serving as chairwoman of the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization board. Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is the board’s vice chairman. The Knoxville Regional TPO provides transportation planning in Knox County and the urbanized areas of Anderson, Blount, Loudon, and Sevier counties, a news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy