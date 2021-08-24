Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The brain mechanism of awakening dysfunction in children with primary nocturnal enuresis based on PVT-NAc neural pathway: a resting-state fMRI study

By Kaihua Jiang
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary nocturnal enuresis (PNE) affects children’s physical and mental health with a high rate. However, its neural mechanism is still unclear. Studies have found that the paraventricular thalamus (PVT) is among the key brain regions implicated with awakening regulation and its control of the transition between sleep and wakening is dependent on signaling through the PVT-nucleus accumbens (NAc) pathway. So this study analyzed the function of brain regions and their connectivity of PVT and NAc. A total of twenty-six PNE and typically developing (TD) children were involved in the study and the methods of amplitude of low frequency fluctuation (ALFF), degree centrality (DC) and functional connectivity (FC) based on resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (rs-fMRI) were used to analyze the brain functions. Results showed that there was no statistical significant difference in ALFF and DC between PNE and TD children in bilateral PVT and NAc. And there was statistical significant difference of the comparison of the FC of left PVT (lPVT) and left NAc (lNAc) between PNE and TD children. Meanwhile, there was negative correlation between awakening score and the FC of rPVT and lNAc, and no obvious correlation between awakening score and the FC of lPVT and lNAc in PNE children. Meanwhile, there was both negative correlation between awakening score and the FC of lPVT, rPTV and lNAc in TD children. Therefore, the FC between rPVT and lNAc was more reliable in assessing the degree of awakening ability in PNE children. This finding could help establish the evaluation index of PNE.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#On Children#Brain Science#Nac#Brain Regions#Pvt Nac#Alff#Fc#Urorrhagia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Mental HealthNature.com

Disrupted intrinsic functional brain topology in patients with major depressive disorder

Aberrant topological organization of whole-brain networks has been inconsistently reported in studies of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD), reflecting limited sample sizes. To address this issue, we utilized a big data sample of MDD patients from the REST-meta-MDD Project, including 821 MDD patients and 765 normal controls (NCs) from 16 sites. Using the Dosenbach 160 node atlas, we examined whole-brain functional networks and extracted topological features (e.g., global and local efficiency, nodal efficiency, and degree) using graph theory-based methods. Linear mixed-effect models were used for group comparisons to control for site variability; robustness of results was confirmed (e.g., multiple topological parameters, different node definitions, and several head motion control strategies were applied). We found decreased global and local efficiency in patients with MDD compared to NCs. At the nodal level, patients with MDD were characterized by decreased nodal degrees in the somatomotor network (SMN), dorsal attention network (DAN) and visual network (VN) and decreased nodal efficiency in the default mode network (DMN), SMN, DAN, and VN. These topological differences were mostly driven by recurrent MDD patients, rather than first-episode drug naive (FEDN) patients with MDD. In this highly powered multisite study, we observed disrupted topological architecture of functional brain networks in MDD, suggesting both locally and globally decreased efficiency in brain networks.
EngineeringNature.com

Quantifying changes over 1 year in motor and cognitive skill after transient ischemic attack (TIA) using robotics

Recent work has highlighted that people who have had TIA may have abnormal motor and cognitive function. We aimed to quantify deficits in a cohort of individuals who had TIA and measured changes in their abilities to perform behavioural tasks over 1 year of follow-up using the Kinarm Exoskeleton robot. We additionally considered performance and change over time in an active control cohort of migraineurs. Individuals who had TIA or migraine completed 8 behavioural tasks that assessed cognition as well as motor and sensory functionality in the arm. Participants in the TIA cohort were assessed at 2, 6, 12, and 52 weeks after symptom resolution. Migraineurs were assessed at 2 and 52 weeks after symptom resolution. We measured overall performance on each task using an aggregate metric called Task Score and quantified any significant change in performance including the potential influence of learning. We recruited 48 individuals to the TIA cohort and 28 individuals to the migraine cohort. Individuals in both groups displayed impairments on robotic tasks within 2 weeks of symptom cessation and also at approximately 1 year after symptom cessation, most commonly in tests of cognitive-motor integration. Up to 51.3% of people in the TIA cohort demonstrated an impairment on a given task within 2-weeks of symptom resolution, and up to 27.3% had an impairment after 1 year. In the migraine group, these numbers were 37.5% and 31.6%, respectively. We identified that up to 18% of participants in the TIA group, and up to 10% in the migraine group, displayed impairments that persisted for up to 1 year after symptom resolution. Finally, we determined that a subset of both cohorts (25–30%) experienced statistically significant deteriorations in performance after 1 year. People who have experienced transient neurological symptoms, such as those that arise from TIA or migraine, may continue to experience lasting neurological impairments. Most individuals had relatively stable task performance over time, with some impairments persisting for up to 1 year. However, some individuals demonstrated substantial changes in performance, which highlights the heterogeneity of these neurological disorders. These findings demonstrate the need to consider factors that contribute to lasting neurological impairment, approaches that could be developed to alleviate the lasting effects of TIA or migraine, and the need to consider individual neurological status, even following transient neurological symptoms.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Impaired cerebro-cerebellar white matter connectivity and its associations with cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a complex brain disorder of unknown etiology. Based on the notion of “cognitive dysmetria,” we aimed to investigate aberrations in structural white matter (WM) connectivity that links the cerebellum to cognitive dysfunction in patients with schizophrenia. A total of 112 participants (65 patients with schizophrenia and 47 healthy controls [HCs]) were enrolled and underwent diffusion tensor imaging. Between-group voxel-wise comparisons of cerebellar WM regions (superior/middle [MCP]/inferior cerebellar peduncle and pontine crossing fibers) were performed using Tract-Based Spatial Statistics. Cognitive function was assessed using the Trail Making Test Part A/B (TMT-A/B), Wisconsin Card Sorting Test (WCST), and Rey-Kim Memory Test in 46 participants with schizophrenia. WM connectivity, measured as fractional anisotropy (FA), was significantly lower in the MCP in participants with schizophrenia than in HCs. The mean FAs extracted from the significant MCP cluster were inversely correlated with poorer cognitive performance, particularly longer time to complete the TMB-B (r = 0.559, p < 0.001) and more total errors in the WCST (r = 0.442, p = 0.003). Our findings suggest that aberrant cerebro-cerebellar communication due to disrupted WM connectivity may contribute to cognitive impairments, a core characteristic of schizophrenia. Our results may expand our understanding of the neurobiology of schizophrenia based on the cerebro-cerebellar interconnectivity of the brain.
ScienceNature.com

A brain signal that coordinates thought with metabolism

In a brain structure called the hippocampus, sharp wave-ripples — oscillatory hallmarks of an ‘offline’ mode of cognitive processing — have been found to predict dips in glucose concentrations in the body. Manfred Hallschmid 0 &. Manfred Hallschmid is in the Department of Medical Psychology and Behavioural Neurobiology, University of...
ScienceNature.com

Traffic-related air pollution, biomarkers of metabolic dysfunction, oxidative stress, and CC16 in children

Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology (2021)Cite this article. Previous research has revealed links between air pollution exposure and metabolic syndrome in adults; however, these associations are less explored in children. Objective. This study aims to investigate the association between traffic-related air pollutants (TRAP) and biomarkers of metabolic dysregulation,...
ScienceNature.com

The association of disproportionately enlarged subarachnoid space hydrocephalus with cognitive deficit in a general population: the Ohasama study

Disproportionately enlarged subarachnoid space hydrocephalus (DESH) is the characteristic feature of idiopathic normal pressure hydrocephalus. We aimed to characterize the prevalence, development, and association of DESH to cognitive deficit in a large population. We reviewed the data of 1384 subjects eligible for the present study among 1590 participants who underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) in the Ohasama Study, a population-based study in Ohasama, Japan. The participants with Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) score <  = 25 were assumed to have cognitive deficit and DESH was evaluated by reviewing the MRIs. We assessed the association between DESH, Evans index (EI), and cognitive deficit using multivariate logistic regression models adjusted for relevant confounders. Furthermore, we evaluated the new development of DESH and the deterioration of cognitive function in the participants with DESH. There were nine participants with DESH (0.65%), seven of whom showed cognitive deficit. DESH was significantly associated with cognitive deficit in multivariate regression analyses (odds ratio; 8.50 [95% confidence interval: 1.61–44.88]). In the 669 participants who underwent follow-up MRI, we found four participants newly presenting with DESH; the development of DESH was observed before/after the presence of EI > 0.3. We also found two participants with existing DESH showing no remarkable worsening in MMSE and EI. The present study demonstrated a positive association between the presence of DESH and cognitive deficit. DESH can develop independently of EI > 0.3, and ventricular enlargement in combination with DESH may be an important factor in the worsening of cognitive deficit.
ScienceNature.com

Microendoscopic calcium imaging of the primary visual cortex of behaving macaques

In vivo calcium imaging with genetically encoded indicators has recently been applied to macaque brains to monitor neural activities from a large population of cells simultaneously. Microendoscopic calcium imaging combined with implantable gradient index lenses captures neural activities from deep brain areas with a compact and convenient setup; however, this has been limited to rodents and marmosets. Here, we developed miniature fluorescent microscopy to image neural activities from the primary visual cortex of behaving macaques. We found tens of clear fluorescent signals from three of the six brain hemispheres. A subset of these neurons showed clear retinotopy and orientation tuning. Moreover, we successfully decoded the stimulus orientation and tracked the cells across days. These results indicate that microendoscopic calcium imaging is feasible and reasonable for investigating neural circuits in the macaque brain by monitoring fluorescent signals from a large number of neurons.
HealthNature.com

Identification of neural oscillations and epileptiform changes in human brain organoids

Brain organoids represent a powerful tool for studying human neurological diseases, particularly those that affect brain growth and structure. However, many diseases manifest with clear evidence of physiological and network abnormality in the absence of anatomical changes, raising the question of whether organoids possess sufficient neural network complexity to model these conditions. Here, we explore the network-level functions of brain organoids using calcium sensor imaging and extracellular recording approaches that together reveal the existence of complex network dynamics reminiscent of intact brain preparations. We demonstrate highly abnormal and epileptiform-like activity in organoids derived from induced pluripotent stem cells from individuals with Rett syndrome, accompanied by transcriptomic differences revealed by single-cell analyses. We also rescue key physiological activities with an unconventional neuroregulatory drug, pifithrin-α. Together, these findings provide an essential foundation for the utilization of brain organoids to study intact and disordered human brain network formation and illustrate their utility in therapeutic discovery.
HealthNature.com

Neural substrates of propranolol-induced impairments in the reconsolidation of nicotine-associated memories in smokers

The majority of smokers relapse even after successfully quitting because of the craving to smoking after unexpectedly re-exposed to smoking-related cues. This conditioned craving is mediated by reward memories that are frequently experienced and stubbornly resistant to treatment. Reconsolidation theory posits that well-consolidated memories are destabilized after retrieval, and this process renders memories labile and vulnerable to amnestic intervention. This study tests the retrieval reconsolidation procedure to decrease nicotine craving among people who smoke. In this study, 52 male smokers received a single dose of propranolol (n = 27) or placebo (n = 25) before the reactivation of nicotine-associated memories to impair the reconsolidation process. Craving for smoking and neural activity in response to smoking-related cues served as primary outcomes. Functional magnetic resonance imaging was performed during the memory reconsolidation process. The disruption of reconsolidation by propranolol decreased craving for smoking. Reactivity of the postcentral gyrus in response to smoking-related cues also decreased in the propranolol group after the reconsolidation manipulation. Functional connectivity between the hippocampus and striatum was higher during memory reconsolidation in the propranolol group. Furthermore, the increase in coupling between the hippocampus and striatum positively correlated with the decrease in craving after the reconsolidation manipulation in the propranolol group. Propranolol administration before memory reactivation disrupted the reconsolidation of smoking-related memories in smokers by mediating brain regions that are involved in memory and reward processing. These findings demonstrate the noradrenergic regulation of memory reconsolidation in humans and suggest that adjunct propranolol administration can facilitate the treatment of nicotine dependence. The present study was pre-registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (registration no. ChiCTR1900024412).
HealthNature.com

Contrasting dorsal caudate functional connectivity patterns between frontal and temporal cortex with BMI increase: link to cognitive flexibility

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is associated with brain intrinsic functional reorganization. However, little is known about the BMI-related interhemispheric functional connectivity (IHFC) alterations, and their link with executive function in young healthy adults. Methods. We examined voxel-mirrored homotopic connectivity (VMHC) patterns in 417 young adults from...
WildlifeNature.com

Genome-wide association study identifies QTL for eight fruit traits in cultivated tomato (Solanum lycopersicum L.)

Genome-wide association study (GWAS) is effective in identifying favorable alleles for traits of interest with high mapping resolution in crop species. In this study, we conducted GWAS to explore quantitative trait loci (QTL) for eight fruit traits using 162 tomato accessions with diverse genetic backgrounds. The eight traits included fruit weight, fruit width, fruit height, fruit shape index, pericarp thickness, locule number, fruit firmness, and brix. Phenotypic variations of these traits in the tomato collection were evaluated with three replicates in field trials over three years. We filtered 34,550 confident SNPs from the 51 K Axiom® tomato array based on < 10% of missing data and > 5% of minor allele frequency for association analysis. The 162 tomato accessions were divided into seven clusters and their membership coefficients were used to account for population structure along with a kinship matrix. To identify marker-trait associations (MTAs), four phenotypic data sets representing each of three years and combined were independently analyzed in the multilocus mixed model (MLMM). A total of 30 significant MTAs was detected over data sets for eight fruit traits at P < 0.0005. The number of MTA per trait ranged from one (brix) to seven (fruit weight and fruit width). Two SNP markers on chromosomes 1 and 2 were significantly associated with multiple traits, suggesting pleiotropic effects of QTL. Furthermore, 16 of 30 MTAs suggest potential novel QTL for eight fruit traits. These results facilitate genetic dissection of tomato fruit traits and provide a useful resource to develop molecular tools for improving fruit traits via marker-assisted selection and genomic selection in tomato breeding programs.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Neural signatures of hyperdirect pathway activity in Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is characterised by the emergence of beta frequency oscillatory synchronisation across the cortico-basal-ganglia circuit. The relationship between the anatomy of this circuit and oscillatory synchronisation within it remains unclear. We address this by combining recordings from human subthalamic nucleus (STN) and internal globus pallidus (GPi) with magnetoencephalography, tractography and computational modelling. Coherence between supplementary motor area and STN within the high (21–30 Hz) but not low (13-21 Hz) beta frequency range correlated with ‘hyperdirect pathway’ fibre densities between these structures. Furthermore, supplementary motor area activity drove STN activity selectively at high beta frequencies suggesting that high beta frequencies propagate from the cortex to the basal ganglia via the hyperdirect pathway. Computational modelling revealed that exaggerated high beta hyperdirect pathway activity can provoke the generation of widespread pathological synchrony at lower beta frequencies. These findings suggest a spectral signature and a pathophysiological role for the hyperdirect pathway in PD.
ScienceNature.com

Hypergravity-induced malfunction was moderated by the regulation of NMDA receptors in the vestibular nucleus

Gravity alteration is one of the critical environmental factors in the space, causing various abnormal behaviors related with the malfunctioned vestibular system. Due to the high plastic responses in the central vestibular system, the behavioral failures were resolved in a short period of time (in approx. 72 h). However, the plastic neurotransmission underlying the functional recovery is still elusive. To understand the neurotransmitter-induced plasticity under hypergravity, the extracellular single neuronal recording and the immunohistochemistry were conducted in the vestibular nucleus (VN). The animals were grouped as control, 24-h, 72-h, and 15-day exposing to 4G-hypergravity, and each group had two subgroups based on the origins of neuronal responses, such as canal and otolith. The averaged firing rates in VN showed no significant difference in the subgroups (canal-related: p > 0.105, otolith-related: p > 0.138). Meanwhile, the number of NMDAr was significantly changed by the exposing duration to hypergravity. The NMDAr decreased in 24 h (p = 1.048 × 10–9), and it was retrieved in 72 h and 15 days (p < 4.245 × 10–5). Apparently, the reduction and the retrieval in the number of NMDAr were synchronized with the generation and recovery of the abnormal behaviors. Thus, the plasticity to resolve the hypergravity-induced malfunctional behaviors was conducted by regulating the number of NMDAr.
ScienceNature.com

Mapping the hotspots for DNA repair synthesis in human brain organoids

Even stored carefully and properly inside the cell nuclei, DNA is constantly attacked by endogenous and exogenous agents, causing surprisingly extensive DNA damage. The organisms have evolved DNA repair systems to cope with those potentially deleterious lesions [1]. The human nervous system is formed through the extensive proliferation of the neural stem cells that gradually exit from the cell cycle, migrate, and finally become longest-living “postmitotic” neurons at their destinations [2]. The DNA repair mechanism relying on homologous genetic recombination, which is operated during the S/G2 phase of the cell cycle, might be absent in the postmitotic cells, such as neurons [3]. At the same time, taking into consideration that the brain is thought to metabolize as much as a fifth of consumed oxygen, base lesions in the DNA generated by the attack from reactive oxygen species (ROS) over time are particularly serious for long-living neurons. Those are generally repaired by the base excision repair (BER) pathway [3]. ROS may also lead to form DNA single-strand breaks (SSBs) and double-strand breaks (DSBs), but SSBs might be crucial for postmitotic neurons [4]. These repair types of machinery are essential in the nervous system as the defect in the DNA repair system results in neurodegenerative disease or neurodevelopmental abnormality [3, 5]. However, the identity of DNA damages accrue and their distribution throughout the genome of postmitotic neurons remained elusive. Two studies independently appeared in the recent issues of Science [6], and Nature [7] now delineate the identity of the lesions and map them in the genome of postmitotic neurons.
ScienceNature.com

Orexin receptors 1 and 2 in serotonergic neurons differentially regulate peripheral glucose metabolism in obesity

The wake-active orexin system plays a central role in the dynamic regulation of glucose homeostasis. Here we show orexin receptor type 1 and 2 are predominantly expressed in dorsal raphe nucleus-dorsal and -ventral, respectively. Serotonergic neurons in ventral median raphe nucleus and raphe pallidus selectively express orexin receptor type 1. Inactivation of orexin receptor type 1 in serotonin transporter-expressing cells of mice reduced insulin sensitivity in diet-induced obesity, mainly by decreasing glucose utilization in brown adipose tissue and skeletal muscle. Selective inactivation of orexin receptor type 2 improved glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity in obese mice, mainly through a decrease in hepatic gluconeogenesis. Optogenetic activation of orexin neurons in lateral hypothalamus or orexinergic fibers innervating raphe pallidus impaired or improved glucose tolerance, respectively. Collectively, the present study assigns orexin signaling in serotonergic neurons critical, yet differential orexin receptor type 1- and 2-dependent functions in the regulation of systemic glucose homeostasis.
HealthNature.com

Author Correction: Enlarged periventricular space and periventricular lesion extension on baseline brain MRI predicts poor neurological outcomes in cryptococcus meningoencephalitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85998-6, published online 19 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where informed consent information was incorrect. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, under the subheading ‘Study subjects’,. “Written informed consent was obtained from each patient or the patient’s...
EconomyNature.com

On the role of hypocrisy in escaping the tragedy of the commons

We study the emergence of cooperation in large spatial public goods games. Without employing severe social-pressure against “defectors”, or alternatively, significantly rewarding “cooperators”, theoretical models typically predict a system collapse in a way that is reminiscent of the “tragedy-of-the-commons” metaphor. Drawing on a dynamic network model, this paper demonstrates how cooperation can emerge when the social-pressure is mild. This is achieved with the aid of an additional behavior called “hypocrisy”, which appears to be cooperative from the external observer’s perspective but in fact hardly contributes to the social-welfare. Our model assumes that social-pressure is induced over both defectors and hypocritical players, though the extent of which may differ. Our main result indicates that the emergence of cooperation highly depends on the extent of social-pressure applied against hypocritical players. Setting it to be at some intermediate range below the one employed against defectors allows a system composed almost exclusively of defectors to transform into a fully cooperative one quickly. Conversely, when the social-pressure against hypocritical players is either too low or too high, the system remains locked in a degenerate configuration.
ScienceNature.com

Genome-wide association study of frontotemporal dementia identifies a C9ORF72 haplotype with a median of 12-G4C2 repeats that predisposes to pathological repeat expansions

Genetic factors play a major role in frontotemporal dementia (FTD). The majority of FTD cannot be genetically explained yet and it is likely that there are still FTD risk loci to be discovered. Common variants have been identified with genome-wide association studies (GWAS), but these studies have not systematically searched for rare variants. To identify rare and new common variant FTD risk loci and provide more insight into the heritability of C9ORF72-related FTD, we performed a GWAS consisting of 354 FTD patients (including and excluding N = 28 pathological repeat carriers) and 4209 control subjects. The Haplotype Reference Consortium was used as reference panel, allowing for the imputation of rare genetic variants. Two rare genetic variants nearby C9ORF72 were strongly associated with FTD in the discovery (rs147211831: OR = 4.8, P = 9.2 × 10−9, rs117204439: OR = 4.9, P = 6.0 × 10−9) and replication analysis (P < 1.1 × 10−3). These variants also significantly associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in a publicly available dataset. Using haplotype analyses in 1200 individuals, we showed that these variants tag a sub-haplotype of the founder haplotype of the repeat expansion that was previously found to be present in virtually all pathological C9ORF72 G4C2 repeat lengths. This new risk haplotype was 10 times more likely to contain a C9ORF72 pathological repeat length compared to founder haplotypes without one of the two risk variants (~22% versus ~2%; P = 7.70 × 10−58). In haplotypes without a pathologic expansion, the founder risk haplotype had a higher number of repeats (median = 12 repeats) compared to the founder haplotype without the risk variants (median = 8 repeats) (P = 2.05 × 10−260). In conclusion, the identified risk haplotype, which is carried by ~4% of all individuals, is a major risk factor for pathological repeat lengths of C9ORF72 G4C2. These findings strongly indicate that longer C9ORF72 repeats are unstable and more likely to convert to germline pathological C9ORF72 repeat expansions.
CancerNature.com

Cryo-EM structures of human TMEM120A and TMEM120B

Pain is a protective signal of impending danger, which is essential for our interaction with the environment1. The identification of related mechanosensing ion channel (MSC) is fundamentally important for understanding the mechanism of mechanical pain sensing and analgesic drug discovery. A recent study identified TMEM120A, also named TACAN, as an MSC that contributes to mechanosensitive currents in nociceptors2. TMEM120A shares no sequence homology with any reported MSCs or other channels. Despite sequence similarity, no mechanically evoked current was detected for heterologously expressed TMEM120B, a homolog of TMEM120A2. TMEM120A/B were originally identified as nuclear membrane localized protein that plays an important role in adipocyte differentiation3,4. A recent study shows that adipocyte-specific knockout of TMEM120A leads to latent lipodystrophy5. The molecular basis underlying the physiological functions of TMEM120A is elusive.
ScienceNature.com

Early life stress induces age-dependent epigenetic changes in p11 gene expression in male mice

Early life stress (ELS) causes long-lasting changes in gene expression through epigenetic mechanisms. However, little is known about the effects of ELS in adulthood, specifically across different age groups. In this study, the epigenetic modifications of p11 expression in adult mice subjected to ELS were investigated in different stages of adulthood. Pups experienced maternal separation (MS) for 3 h daily from postnatal day 1 to 21. At young and middle adulthood, behavioral test, hippocampal p11 expression levels, and levels of histone acetylation and methylation and DNA methylation at the hippocampal p11 promoter were measured. Middle-aged, but not young adult, MS mice exhibited increased immobility time in the forced swimming test. Concurrent with reduced hippocampal p11 levels, mice in both age groups showed a decrease in histone acetylation (AcH3) and permissive histone methylation (H3K4me3) at the p11 promoter, as well as an increase in repressive histone methylation (H3K27me3). Moreover, our results showed that the expression, AcH3 and H3Kme3 levels of p11 gene in response to MS were reduced with age. DNA methylation analysis of the p11 promoter revealed increased CpG methylation in middle-aged MS mice only. The results highlight the age-dependent deleterious effects of ELS on the epigenetic modifications of p11 transcription.

Comments / 0

Community Policy