Randstad Executives Named To Staffing Industry Analysts' 40 Under 40 List
Randstad US announced today that two of the company's executives were named to the fifth annual 40 Under 40 list for 2021 by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). The list recognizes the next generation of leaders in the human resources and staffing industries. Kayla Clahassey, solutions field director of Randstad Technologies Group, and Joshua Gutierrez, senior vice president of Randstad Inhouse Services, were both honored this year.metroatlantaceo.com
