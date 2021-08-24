Forsyth Farmers Market Celebrates Farmers Markets' Resiliency for National Farmers Market Week 2021
Forsyth Farmers Market joins markets across the country in celebrating National Farmers Market Week from August 1-7, 2021. Throughout the week, FFM will be highlighting what makes the market special on social media. And on Saturday August 7th, the week will culminate in a market celebration including music, activities, guest appearances from city officials, and of course lots of local foods!metroatlantaceo.com
Comments / 0