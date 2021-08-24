Forsyth Farmers Market Celebrates Farmers Markets' Resiliency for National Farmers Market Week 2021

Sunflowers have been a part of our farm since the beginning of our tenure here in Hartslog Valley. There wasn’t the selection of different varieties in 1983 that we have now so we started out with the big mammoth variety that produces huge flower heads full of big seeds that could be eaten by both us and the birds. We moved on with the branching, cut flower varieties when they became available, to sell in our farmers’ market and our love for them never diminishes. They now volunteer themselves throughout our gardens to add a splash of color and cheer no matter which way you look. We make a point to till or weed around them when they sprout up in the vegetable rows or transplant them to safer ground when they don’t belong there. The deer have decided they taste pretty good so we make sure to plant some in our deer-proof gardens.