Atlanta United today announced the club has once again partnered with America’s VetDogs, a New York-based nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to U.S. veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities. Through this partnership, Atlanta United will be co-raising a male, 12-week-old black Labrador retriever, who will be trained in the Atlanta area for the next 16-18 months with the purpose of becoming a service dog. Atlanta United will host the puppy at community events and select home games to assist in raising and socializing him to be a confident and calm future service dog.